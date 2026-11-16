NRS targets increased revenue from Energy sector, hosts Shell, TotalEnergies

THE Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) is intensifying efforts to boost revenue collection from the energy sector through strengthened engagement with major industry players. The Executive Chairman of the NRS, Zacch A. Adedeji, PhD, recently received separate high-level delegations from Shell Companies in Nigeria and TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited at the Service’s headquarters.

Mrs. Elohor Aiboni, Executive Vice President and Country Chair of Shell Companies in Nigeria, paid a courtesy visit to the NRS. Mrs. Aiboni is the first Nigerian and the first woman to hold the combined position of Executive Vice President and Country Chair of Shell in Nigeria. Her appointment marks a notable milestone in female leadership and local representation within the global energy industry.

The meeting between the NRS Chairman and the Shell executive provided a platform for discussions on areas of mutual interest. Both sides underscored the importance of sustained engagement between the public and private sectors as a means of driving economic growth and national development.

In a separate engagement, Dr. Adedeji received a delegation from TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, led by its Country Chair and Managing Director, Matthieu Bouyer, together with members of the company’s top management team. The visit was aimed at strengthening the existing relationship between the NRS and TotalEnergies while reinforcing the need for continuous collaboration with key operators in Nigeria’s energy sector.

These interactions reflect the NRS’s commitment to maintaining constructive relationships with corporate stakeholders. The Service is focused on fostering an environment that supports effective tax administration, improved voluntary compliance and steady growth in national revenue.

Strong and consistent engagement between the NRS and major energy companies remains essential for building mutual trust, enhancing tax compliance and expanding Nigeria’s revenue base. Officials note that constructive collaboration with industry players is vital to national economic growth, particularly given the significant contribution of the petroleum and energy sectors to government income.

The energy industry continues to play a central role in Nigeria’s fiscal landscape. Petroleum-related taxes form a substantial portion of federal revenue, and recent reforms under the new fiscal framework seek to consolidate and streamline the taxation of oil and gas operations. The framework builds on earlier legislation and introduces clearer rules intended to improve administration, encourage compliance and support sustainable revenue mobilisation.

By hosting the leadership of Shell and TotalEnergies, the NRS has signalled its readiness to work closely with leading energy companies. The engagements are expected to deepen understanding of operational realities on both sides, address compliance issues proactively and identify opportunities for smoother revenue administration.

Tax administration officials emphasise that open dialogue with industry stakeholders helps create a more predictable and transparent fiscal environment. Such predictability is considered important for attracting and retaining investment while ensuring that government receives its due share of revenue from the sector.

The NRS has indicated that it will continue to prioritise strategic interactions with key players across the energy value chain. These efforts form part of a broader strategy to modernise revenue collection, broaden the tax base and support Nigeria’s development priorities through improved fiscal performance.

As the Service deepens its engagement with companies such as Shell and TotalEnergies, attention remains focused on practical measures that promote voluntary compliance, reduce disputes and strengthen overall revenue outcomes from the energy sector.