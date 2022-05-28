NRM presidential candidate vows to rescue Nigeria from hardship

A presidential aspirant under the platform of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) party, Dr Solomon Uchenna Wining, has promised to rescue Nigeria from man-made hardship facing the country if elected as president in the coming 2023 general election.

According to him, he will use his energy, knowledge and vast worldview to provide solutions to the nation’s vexed issues, including insecurity, youth restiveness, unemployment, industrial unrest, corruption, educational decedents and separatist agitations across the county

Dr Uchenna, who is also a cleric, disclosed this in a statement signed by his head of Media Nze Nweke Nweke, after picking his nomination form in Abuja.

The clergy noted that he is running under NRM because the manifesto of the party was in line with his personal vision and ideology, adding that he was deeply committed to an ambition to provide answers to most of the Nation’s socio-economic and political problems.

He advised the Nigerians to identify with National Rescue Movement (NRM) even as he urged the youth, women, artisans, academicians, labour unions, and indeed all Nigerians to come out en-mass during the next election and bring in those that will be responsible for empowering the “youths for the reality of today’s world.”

Part of the statement reads: “The time to rescue Nigeria is now and I have what it takes.” adding that the National Rescue Movement, NRM was the right platform for achieving the dream of a new Nigeria.





“Nigeria at this point in time needs someone who understands the challenges of the country and the solution to them. I have offered myself to rescue the nation from the problems of insecurity, high level of poverty, economic degradation, inefficient power sector, weak currency, amongst others”.