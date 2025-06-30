NRC to deepen capacity, signs MoU with five polytechnics, university

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Monday moved to deepen railway technology capacity in Nigeria with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with five tertiary institutions in Nigeria over technology transfer and training.

The five tertiary institutions that signed the MoU with the NRC are Yaba College of Technology, Lagos; Kwara State Polytechnic, Kwara; the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara; Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna; and Trinity University, Lagos.

Speaking after the signing of the MoU, the Managing Director/CEO of the NRC, Dr Kayode Opeifa, stated that the MoU is geared towards railway technology skill acquisition, skill dissemination, and skill utilisation.

According to the NRC MD, “The MoU we signed today is to create partnership, transfer technology, and take advantage on both ends.

“It is also geared towards developing an enduring legacy that will transcend this generation in skill acquisition, skill dissemination, and skill utilisation.

“On the other end, for our staff, it will stop this era of promotion stagnation, like staff progression. This opportunity will give some of our workers a chance to go and get a diploma, and move beyond level six.

“For those who have HND, this will afford them the opportunity to move forward. Where there are degree limitations, they can get university qualifications in rail technology, rail administration, or rail management.

“So that’s what this is all about. It will also allow us to put to maximum use the skillset available in railway, which is not available in many industries—skillsets like digital technology, track technology, locomotive engineering, rail engineering, logistics engineering, logistics management, and the rest, which we are very good at. We are now able to do them better.

“It affords the nation a win-win situation, where people who are doing any particular skill can acquire them. Where our own staff who need other skills can use them. Where people who retire from here can end up in the polytechnic or universities as guest lecturers or whatever. Where people in the university can come here, use our equipment, use our facilities, and we get maximum benefits from such collaboration. So, it’s a win-win situation for the nation.”

On whether this MoU will stop foreign training, the NRC MD stated, “No, it may not. It depends on the type of training.

“There is a saying that states: if knowledge is in China, go and look for it. If knowledge is in Abu Dhabi, go for it. If knowledge is in Chicago, go for it. So knowledge should not be about boundaries.

“But what this MoU will do is that the knowledge that we can give here, there won’t be any need to travel for it. And that saves the country a lot of money.”

Also speaking on the MoU, the Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State, Dr Kadir Oluwatoyin, described the MoU signing as a bold and commendable commitment towards the achievement of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President.

“We are very delighted to be part of this historic occasion. This partnership will foster hands-on learning experience between the students and NRC.

“We will get knowledge, internship, and the staff can come here for sabbatical as said by the NRC Managing Director. It has numerous benefits after signing the MoU.

“Recently we sent our staff to China for training, but if we have a training ground here in Nigeria, we will not. So definitely this partnership will be a tremendous benefit to both parties.”

Also speaking, Dr Abdul Mohammed, Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, appreciated President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, adding that the MoU would help in training the younger generation in railway engineering and technology.

“It will also provide skilled manpower for the sector. By the time the programme is well established, we will have products from different MoUs that will service the railway, and this will reduce the usage of expatriates and the training of personnel outside the country.

“It will create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the sector and help them seek opportunities not only within the country, but also abroad,” he said.

