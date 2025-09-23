NRC recovers coaches, locomotives after Abuja–Kaduna train derailment

Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode Opeifa, on Tuesday, assured that NRC’s team of engineers has “successfully re-railed and recovered all coaches and locomotives involved in the derailment of the Abuja–Kaduna train on August 26, 2025, at Asham.

He disclosed that substantial progress has been made in the recovery, repair and safety efforts following the incident.

Opeifa, who confirmed this in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune, assured that NRC’s team of engineers has “successfully re-railed and recovered all coaches and locomotives involved in the incident.

“These assets have since been moved to designated workshops for comprehensive assessment and further technical work.

“Our team of engineers has successfully repaired the main line to a level that allows us to safely resume operations. While train services will recommence, work on the secondary track will continue simultaneously.

“During this period, the second line will remain out of use until all necessary repairs are fully completed.

“The engineers have now commenced a comprehensive safety and infrastructure assessment to ensure that all aspects of the corridor meet the highest standards of safety, durability, and reliability before operations resume.

“This phase includes a thorough evaluation of the repaired section and other critical infrastructure along the route.”

NRC helmsman emphasised that the resumption of operations will only take place after all necessary technical inspections, tests, and certifications are concluded.

While maintaining that “Safety remains our top priority,” he reaffirmed the Corporation’s determination to restore public confidence in rail services.

“On passenger welfare, we confirm that out of the 618 passengers on board the affected train, 22 sustained injuries and are at various stages of recovery.

“We have successfully contacted 512 passengers, while 71 are yet to be reached due to various reasons ranging from not responding, wrong numbers, and unavailability.

“We have also completed an in-house investigation into the incident, with management accepting all recommendations of the internal investigation team.

“While awaiting the outcome of the Committee set up by the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, as well as the findings of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), we wish to state clearly that our investigation points to human error — excessive speeding and misapplication of the emergency braking system.

“An official announcement on the resumption of train services on the corridor will be made very soon.”

While acknowledging the inconvenience caused, Dr. Opeifa expressed deep appreciation to its passengers and the general public for their patience, support, and understanding throughout the recovery process.

The Corporation helmsman also extended gratitude to media houses for their role in providing timely and accurate updates, as well as to the security agencies for their support in ensuring the safety of recovery operations and the protection of lives and property.

“To the security agencies, we are most appreciative of the role played during the emergency management as well as during the recovery period.

“We also acknowledge the support and understanding received from the office of the Honourable Minister of Transportation and the team at the FMOT.

“Finally, we are proud of the professionalism exhibited by our engineering and technical team, who have demonstrated extraordinary competence.”

Reaffirming its unwavering commitment, Dr. Opeifa pledged the Agency’s resolve to continue delivering safe, efficient, and dependable rail transport services, in line with Nigeria’s broader transportation modernization agenda.

