NPTF partners with NGO to renovate, reconstruct police training institutions

A non-governmental organisation, African Global Empowerment and Development (AGED) Network, has given assurance to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) that it will collaborate with the fund to transform, renovate and reconstruct all training institutions in the Nigeria Police Force across the country.

President of the NGO, Dr Bala Kontagora Majidadi, gave the assurance during the visit of NPTF’s delegate, led by its Executive Secretary, Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, to his office.

Disclosing the visit in a statement on Monday, the Public Relations Officer of NPTF, CSP Olabisi Okuwobi, stated that aside from the renovation and reconstruction work, Dr Majidadi said that it had secured support for NPTF just as it secured fund and support internationally.

He also stated that a lot of agencies and security agencies had been patronising the Network for intervention in their various programs but it considered the Nigeria Police Force as the best institution having the mandate to secure the country, and working towards transforming the entire training institutions of the police, the PRO said.

In his remarks during the visit, NPTF’s Executive Secretary intimated AGED Network about the activities of the Trust Fund, as well as its mandate.

Hon Sokoto expressed fears about the inadequacy of its substantial funding from the Federation Account, while he called for assistance from other organisations.

It will be recalled that the NPTF was created and signed into an Act by President Muhammad Buhari in 2019, with the mandate of intervening in the need for police infrastructure, training and equipment.

The main objective of NPTF, according to Okuwobi, was to create responsive, proactive, well-trained, well-equipped and highly-motivated policemen through the administration of funds accrued to the organisation.

