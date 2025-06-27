NPF’s Safe Schools project: We’re being proactive rather than reactive — CP Shogunle 

The Commissioner of Police in charge of Schools Protection Squad of the Nigeria Police Force, Dr Abayomi Shogunle, has said that the two-day stakeholders’ meeting on security of schools in Oyo State is geared towards preventing security issues from happening, which indicates being proactive rather than reactive.

In his opening remarks at the two-day event which came to a close on Friday, CP Shogunle made it known that the Safe Schools initiative came as a result of the declaration signed by the federal government which was birthed following attacks and disruption of academic activities, not only in Nigeria but across the whole world.

He disclosed that 118 countries had signed the Safe Schools declaration worldwide, which puts the duty on the federal government to implement it.

He said further that the purpose is to ensure that there is no disruption in educational activities in all schools in Nigeria.

He pointed out the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr Kayode Egbetokun’s passion to ensure that the initiative is fully implemented, however adding that it could not be done by the NPF alone as security is a shared responsibility.

“That is why we are partnering with sister security agencies to ensure that we prevent any ugly incident or security threat against any school in Oyo State particularly, and in Nigeria as a whole,” CP Shogunle stated.

He enjoined all the participants, particularly all security agencies to put away all forms of rivalry, saying: “We are out because of Nigeria, to ensure that we don’t give the enemies of the state any opportunity to carry out their nefarious activities.

“We are working together to ensure that no ugly incident is recorded in any school in Oyo.”

In a lecture entitled “Security Agencies and Community Partnership in Safeguarding Schools in Oyo State,” the Deputy Corps Commandant and Oyo NSCDC head of intelligence and investigation, Olusoji Akingbade, emphasised the need for synergy among security agencies.

He said that all security agents should be on their toes while other stakeholders including schools’ host communities, traditional rulers, religious leaders should work together with the security forces to achieve success.

He reiterated the need for cooperation to secure and save children in schools, as well as protect the teachers and infrastructure in the school.

An ICT security expert, Mr David Afolayan, who delivered the second lecture entitled “Leveraging Modern Technologies to Enhance Schools’ Safety and Security,” spoke on emerging technologies and the need to be desirous of the knowledge, saying that these would enhance the work of the security agents, particularly in protecting schools.

He pointed out the need to have technologies that are domesticated to make them work effectively and to be utilised to bring value to Nigeria’s environment.

He said that the government has a role to play in the Safe schools project, in addition to parents and communities where the schools are.

He enjoined the security agencies to ensure the updating of the technological equipment being used so as not to render them obsolete.

In line with the Safe Schools project, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Special Investigation Department (SID), Martins Bamigboye, who spoke on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Adenola, said that from next week Tuesday, the command would start visiting secondary schools to sensitise them on the need for safety, and for them to shun crimes and other vices.

