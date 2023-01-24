NPFL: Remo match, a must win for 3SC ― Agbekpornu

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) new signing, Desmond Agbekpornu, has said that Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday three clash with Remo Stars is a must-win for his side.

The South-West derby holds at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne, and the former Rivers United defender said the Oluyole Warriors are condemned to beat Remo Stars on their home turf to place better on the NPFL table having recorded only two points so far.

“I believe with the good officiating we have seen so far this season, there is nothing stopping us from beating Remo Stars on their home soil.

“We are not comfortable on the table because out of possible six points, we were able to bag just two points which is not good for us. I’m optimistic that only maximum points against Remo Stars today will help us in moving up on the log and the with hard work we’ve put in the training, I can assure our fans that we will carry the day,” the Ghanaian-born defender told Tribunesport.

Speaking on his experience in playing in the Nigerian league, Agbekpornu said: “Nigerian league has been a very good league with new experience because I have learnt a new thing in the course of playing here.

“Moving to a new club is a new challenge, we (Rivers United) were the champions of the league last season, so I am hoping to repeat that feat with 3SC this season and hopefully, we will make it to the top at the end of the league.

“I want to win laurels with 3SC and I’m happy to join such a big team. The NPFL title this season is our target as well as continental ticket.”