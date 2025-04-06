The fifth edition of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Annual Conference and Retreat for Senior Officers will take place in Abeokuta, Police demand apology
NPF to host maiden National Police Day Monday

Jacob Segun Olatunji

The Nigeria Police Force is set to host the maiden edition of National Police Day on April 7, 2025, at Eagle Square, Abuja.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected as the special guest of honor, alongside other dignitaries, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Goodwill Akpabio, and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kele-Ekun.

This historic event, running from April 2 to 7, features various activities aimed at fostering stronger police-community relations.

These include medical outreaches, community engagements, exhibitions by security companies and partners, and a walkathon involving personnel and senior officers.

The National Police Day was pronounced by President Tinubu on April 19, 2024, to celebrate the dedication, sacrifices, and achievements of the Nigeria Police Force in ensuring national security.







It will also provide a platform to recognize the Force’s pivotal role in safeguarding lives and property while reinforcing public trust and collaboration in maintaining law and order ¹.

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, reaffirms the Force’s commitment to professional excellence and public service.

He calls on Nigerians to join in celebrating the gallant officers of the Nigeria Police Force and their immense contributions to national security.

The celebration will also pay tribute to fallen heroes, police officers who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to the point of paying the supreme price of laying their lives down for the protection of the nation while in the line of duty.

