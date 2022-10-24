NPF is reviewing US security advistory to citizens ― FPRO

The Police High Command on Monday reassured the members of the public that it would effectively review the United States of America Embassy’s security advisory which was issued to her citizens on Sunday indicating an elevated risk of terror attacks in the country, particularly in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Police Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi

According to him, “a review of the advisory is necessary due to the fact that Police, as the lead agency in internal security, will not take any threat intelligence, either actionable or not, for granted; thus, there is no cause for alarm as all hands are on deck to collectively nip threats in the bud.”

The FPRO however said that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory, heads of tactical squads domiciled in the FCT, and other state command CPs to restrategise security management within their jurisdictions, as the Force Headquarters would continually avail them with required support, logistics, and deployments necessary for providing safety to all and sundry in Nigeria while the Force would continually work with other security agencies to make every part of Nigeria safe, especially the FCT.

He explained that in furtherance of his zeal and strategies to decimate activities of non-state actors and other criminal elements in the FCT and other parts of the country, and to analyse and de-escalate threats gathered from various intelligence at the Force’s disposal, US advisory inclusive, the IGP has announced the immediate commencement of a Counter Terrorism Incident Simulation Exercise codenamed “Operation Darkin Gaggawa”.

According to him, “the exercise will hold within the Force Headquarters and the Police Officers Wives Association School opposite the Force Headquarters, Abuja, between Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th October, this year.

“The exercise will involve diversion of traffic, use of blank ammunition, and other operational manpower and assets, and is designed to improve interoperability and synergy between different units and formations of the Force in response to terrorist incidents and other violent crimes.”

He urged the general public not to panic at the sounds of explosives and gunshots during the exercise.

The FPRO reiterated the IGP’s administration commitment to ensuring safety of lives and property within the country through the effective deployment of tactical and operational assets for effective intelligence gathering and proactive policing and reassured Nigerians of a safe and secured country for all.

