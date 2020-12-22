NPDC gas handling facility to boost domestic supply, eliminate gas flaring ― Minister

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva on Tuesday, says the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC)’s Integrated Gas Handling Facility (IGHF) will help boost the domestic supply of LPG and eliminate gas flaring.

He said the entire LPG and propane production which is targeted at the Nigerian market will lower prices and deepen its penetration to safeguard the environment.

The minister who stated this at the virtual commission of the facility in Edo State said the project, with the capacity to process up to 200 Million Standard Cubic Feet Per Day (MMSCFD)of gas, highlights the commitment of the NNPC to increase Nigeria’s value realisation from gas.

“I therefore commend and congratulate NNPC and its leadership for always taking its pride of place as the resource custodian in the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

“NNPC and its affiliates are clearly providing leadership in the Industry by championing the hopes and aspirations of the Nigerian Government towards aggressive gas sector investments to broaden and diversify Nigeria’s energy mix for long term development and sustainability,” he explained.

Earlier, the Group Managing Director(GMD), NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari said conception and delivery of the project hinge principally on the corporation’s commitment to support national aspirations for increased domestic gas utilisation through the delivery of lean gas for power generation, fuel and feedstocks to commercial customers/gas-based industries and enhance LPG utilization among Nigerian households to support energy efficiency.

He explained that the key enablers for the realisation of the project are substantially anchored on the strategic vision to grow the gas sector and harness Nigeria’s abundant natural gas reserves to diversify the energy portfolio, accelerate economic growth and increase revenue generation capacity.

“This project was designed, constructed & delivered with the highest application of Nigerian content for a project of its magnitude. This demonstrates the capability of Nigerians in handling technically complex projects while reducing pressure on the Nation’s constrained forex.

“Upon commissioning, this project will grow NNPC’s participation in the LPG value chain, boost domestic supply and help reduce prices while curtailing carbon footprint and deforestation and desertification,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…