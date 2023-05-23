The newly appointed Director General of the National Productivity Centre (NPC), Dr. Olaitan Raji-Mustapha, has pledged his commitment to ensuring that the Centre transforms Nigeria’s economy through strict adherence to productivity dictates. This he added is already the focus of the Centre under his leadership, following the foundations laid by his predecessor, Dr. Kashim Akor.

Dr. Raji-Mustapha said this at the formal handover ceremony between him and the outgone DG, Dr. Kashim Akor in Abuja last weekend. While he and staff members of NPC poured encomium on Dr. Akor for his exemplary leadership, the new DG went on to say; “This is the first time a smooth transition takes place at the National Productivity Centre. And it was made possible by the doggedness and fair sense of Justice of the outgone Director General.”

He added: “I have worked with the Dr Kashim Akor for over two decades. His leadership style is different. He built a very strong foundation for the National Productivity Centre. His tenure as the Centre DG was filled with compassion, due process, transparency and sense of provision of welfare for workers and even retirees. He went the extra mile to ensure that corrupt practices were kept far from the dealings of the NPC. We will continue with the legacies he has built and laid down for the Centre.

“With the foundation you have laid and with the support of the directors and staff members, we will give Nigeria the best that Productivity Centres supposed to give its nation.”

Being a staff of the National Productivity Centre before his appointment as the Director General, Dr. Raji-Mustapha also spoke about the outgone DG’s commitment to staff welfare and promotions, and how he extended his efforts to ensuring that retirees of the Centre were given the necessary assistance and packages deserving those who have spent their lives for the progress of Nigeria.

He went further to promise to continue on the records set by his predecessor in ensuring that staff welfare and promotion are prioritised. He noted that provision of deserving welfare to workers spurs them to give in their best, which he said results to the productivity that transforms the economic of the country.

The gathering at the event was informed that Dr. Kashim Akor, was the sixth Director General of the National Productivity Centre.

According to Victor Ainoko, the Centre’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Akor built strong network with many agencies and organisations for the progress of the NPC.

“It’s on record during his time, the IGR of the Centre increased tremendously. In 2017, he restructured NPC and started the movement for better performance for departments. Dr. Kashim Akor with his management establish seven state offices

“He focused on staff training and capacity building; 10 staff are currently studying for Masters and PhD in Europe and Asia.

“Over 47 Productivity Consultants have also been trained by the development partners of the Centre. Every end of the year, he ensures that staff smiled home. We’ll never forget him for promotions. 831 staff were promoted under Dr Akor. Every year when it is time for promotion, there is no skipping or missing of promotion.” Ainoko, added.





PENGASSAN urges President Buhari to sign Energy Commission Amendment Bill before May 29 handover

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently assent the Energy Commission of Nigeria Amendment Bill, 2022, before handing over to the incoming administration on May 29.

PENGASSAN said it is disheartening and shameful that such a piece of legislation that meant progress and economic growth for Nigeria in the area of oil and gas sector is overlooked whereas other issues that contribute less to the economic and development of the country are prioritized.

Contained in a press statement jointly signed by its President, Comrade Festus Osifo and Secretary, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, respectively, PENGASSAN said that its appeal is a sequel to the negligence of the Bill which was transmitted to the Office of the President since November 28, 2022.

The release reminded President Buhari of the critical role of the Energy Commission of Nigeria in nation building, adding that the commission is expected to meet up with the energy demands of the country in critical areas especially by sustaining energy development in the country.

PENGASSAN blamed the inability of the Energy Commission of Nigeria to perform its mandated duties on bureaucratic breakdowns with the var ious stakeholders and internal shortcomings, stressing that the situation has been costly for the Nigeria’s energy sector. It revealed that the provisions of the current Act of the Energy Commission are no longer in tandem with the present realities in the energy of Nigeria Bill,2022. sector, hence the request for the Amendment of the Energy Commission of Nigeria Bill, 2022.

The Union while urging President Buhari to assent to the Amended Bill, maintained that this is the right time to strengthen the Energy Commission of Nigeria which has the mandate of producing strategic plans for the government in the energy sector in all ramifications.

Furthermore, PENGASSAN noted that assenting to the Energy Bill in addition to the Petroleum Industry Act already signed into law by President Buhari wi sector as well as nation’s economy. ll go a long way in repositioning the entire energy sector as well as the country’s economy.

