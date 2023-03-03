Johnkennedy Uzoma – Owerri

The Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission, Prof. Uba Nnabue has assured the readiness of the commission to conduct the first fully digitalise census that would stand the test of time in the country.

Nnabue gave the assurance in his address at the one-day capacity-building workshop for journalists in Owerri Friday.

He said that the 2023 census exercise scheduled to hold this March is in accordance with international best practices.

According to him, paperless, digitised data entry collection is not a new idea with the National Population Commission.

He said: “the use of the CSEntry as far back as 2013 NDHS Survey, 2015 Education Data Survey, and the creation of our own customized Census PAD, deployed successfully in the concluded trial census across the country were all evidently leading to the pathway of digital functionality”.

Prof. Nnabue acknowledged the fact that the journey to conduct the 2023 Population and Housing Census started with the formulation of an implementation plan with detailed information, strategies, a budget, and a timeline for the Pre-Census, Census and Post-Census activities.

He said that the very cumbersome job has been successfully carried out across all the local government areas in Imo State, made possible with the robust support and collaboration of the government of Imo state.

He said that the essence of the workshop is to further strengthen the already existing synergy, support and participation of the media in all of their activities.

Prof. Nnabue pointed out that the target of the 2023 Population and Housing Census focuses on four main components which include Data, Software, Hardware and people-ware.

He maintained that the publicity, advocacy and public enlightenment engagements of the people of Imo state are directly connected to the successes to be recorded in the Capacity building workshop with the journalists.

The Federal Commissioner pointed out that the compelling significance of valid data to development and planning is a constant factor which we cannot deny in Imo State while appealing to Imo people to have an objective view of the Census through the eyes of the media in Imo State.





Describing the media as major stakeholders, the Commissioner advised them to own this Census project as their own focal project.

While commending the state government under Governor Hope Uzodinma for their support so far, he said that it has offered a direct result of the successful creation of the National frame on which the Census 2023 project will thrive.

Describing it as a people-oriented exercise, the Federal Commissioner said that the benefit accruing from it will be determined by the effective participation of all.

He said: “this is not the time for apathy nor is it a time for negative journalism. We are interested in making all Imo people know more about the 2023 Census and key into it”.

He vowed that they must reposition Imo State and enhance their population especially now that they have enlightened the people.

In his opening remarks, the State Director of NPC, Barr. Ike Justice regretted that Nigeria does not have a proper census but rather one that is shrouded with controversy.

He said that based on that Mr President directed the proper conduct of the census.

Barr. Justice while describing the media as an agent of advocacy pointed out that is the reason to acquaint them with the preparation for the 2023 census to avoid all forms of controversies that trailed past census in the country.

He pointed out the essence of the workshops which is anchored on letting the media know about the principles and methodology put in place for the 2023 census.

