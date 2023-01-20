NPC: Gen Abdulsalam warns presidential candidates against unguided utterances

The National Peace Committee (NPC) led by former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar on Friday urged all the Presidential Candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to moderate their languages during the ongoing campaigns across the country.

General Abubakar, who gave the charge in Abuja, during a meeting with the leadership of the 18 registered political parties and their Presidential Candidates, frowned at the actions of some parties and their candidates.

He said: “I appeal to you all to be moderate in your language, show respect to the views and concerns of one another and listen to the concerns expressed.

“We are not here to find out who is wrong, but what is wrong and to see how to correct it.

“We are pleased that there are measurable improvements, and that INEC is assuring us that it has resolved some of the areas that have often caused violence.

“The security agencies have also continued to give us assurances. Our hope is that you can raise your areas of concerns and let us see what can be done to instill confidence in this process.”

While urging all the Electorates to take the forthcoming general elections seriously by contributing to its success, the NPC Chairman said: “I want to appeal to all Nigerians to appreciate the seriousness and significance of these elections.

“We have gone through many difficulties and survived them.

“The purpose of this initiative by the Peace Committee is to build up the confidence of our people in the electoral process and to ensure that we do all that is possible to ensure that these very crucial elections are successful.

“Our intention is to hear from the Presidential aspirants themselves and see how we can rally all our people to ensure that all citizens are able to elect the leaders of their choice.

“It is impossible to have all contestants into one room and so, we hope that whatever we discuss here affects all contestants in these elections,” he urged.