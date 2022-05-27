NPC Federal Commissioner visits Olubadan, solicits support in area demarcation exercise towards 2023 population census

The Oyo State Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji, has sought the support of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, in carrying out enumeration and area demarcation in preparation for the upcoming population census in 2023.

The Federal Commissioner made the plea on Friday when he led other NPC officials to pay a courtesy visit to the monarch in his home in the Alarere area of the ancient city.

Dr Oyetunji, who said that the Commission was there to congratulate him on his ascendancy to the throne, also thanked him on behalf of the people of Ibadanland for the support received from the communities during the enumeration/area demarcation exercise which was carried out in all the 33 local government areas.

Speaking on the challenges being encountered in few areas in Ibadan, the Federal Commissioner made it known to the monarch that NPC workers were not allowed to do their duties in certain areas, particularly at Soka, causing drawbacks.

He also mentioned Lagelu and Egbeda areas where there is a boundary dispute at Kute community, which had disallowed the functionaries to work there.

He said that such would result in a reduction of the population in the local governments affected and Oyo State generally.

Saying that areas being demarcated serves as foundation to census, he said it is meant to divide areas into small units for counting during census in 2023.





He expressed concern that if the NPC workers were not allowed to carry out area demarcation, the population in such areas would not be counted.

He thereby pleaded with Oba Balogun to intervene so that work in the areas could be concluded before the population census coming up next year.

Dr Oyetunji also solicited the aid of the royal father to garner more assistance from the state government towards the NPC functionaries as they do their work.

In a congratulatory message he delivered to Oba Balogun on behalf of the NPC chairman, Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwarra, Dr Oyetunji rejoiced with the Olubadan on his ascendancy of the throne.

He recalled Oba Balogun’s stint with the Commission when he was in the Senate and was the chairman of the population and planning committee.

This, he said, brought excitement in the population sector that someone like him would now be in an exalted position, which made the Commission to deem it necessary to felicitate with and appreciate him.

In response, the monarch asked for information on areas affected, assuring that the community leaders would be summoned to a meeting for an amicable resolution.

He also asked for the employment of Ibadan indigenes if workers would be needed to join in the enumeration and population census exercise.

He said collaboration between the Commission and traditional rulers would bring about success and achievements in projects being embarked upon.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

NPC Federal Commissioner visits Olubadan, solicits support in area demarcation exercise towards 2023 population census

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

NPC Federal Commissioner visits Olubadan, solicits support in area demarcation exercise towards 2023 population census