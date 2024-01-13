The National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced the 2023-2024 Nigeria Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) aimed at advancing the field knowledge, policy formulation and health sector of Nigeria in Plateau State.

Plateau state Director of the NPC, Mrs Felicia James Mwolpun who disclosed this in Jos, said the finding from the survey will provide insight on the current status of demographic and health indicators accross the state, region and national levels adding that these will form the basis upon which informed plans and policies could be designed to address demographic, health and social challenges facing Nigeria.

The State Director who said for over three decades, the NPC has spearheaded the implementation of the NDHS in close collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and key partners said the survey has been instrumental in providing invaluable insight that inform evidence based policies, enhance public health interventions and contributes to the broader development agenda for Nigeria.

She narrated that the objectives of the 2023-2024 NDHS was to collect data on fertility levels, awareness and use of family planning method and child health, childhood mortality, childhood immunization, breast feeding and young child feeding practices.

The Director further added that it will also include information on women empowerment, domestic violence, female genital mutilation, fistula, prevalence of malaria, awareness and behaviour regarding HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections.

Mwolpun said in Plateau State the survey will be conducted in 39 selected cluster accross the 17 local government areas by a survey team consisting of 13 persons.

The State Director therefore solicited for the support and cooperation of the state, local government as well as the citizens of the state and assured that the date collected would be in strict confidentiality.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE