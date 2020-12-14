NPA to spend N807m to rehabilitate burnt building

Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, has said the sum of N807 million had been earmarked for rehabilitation of the burnt portion of the agency’s building set ablaze by hoodlums during the recent EndSARS protests.

She made the disclosure, on Monday, during 2021 budget defence session the agency had with the Senate Committee on Marine Transport.

Hadiza Usman further disclosed that 27 vehicles belonging to NPA were set ablaze by the vandals and three outrightly stolen.

She said: “These vehicles being operational ones, need to be replaced as soon as insurance companies come up with the aspect of losses to be shouldered.

“Aside burnt building and vehicles, other working tools like 317 computers were looted as well as photocopiers, cost of replacement of which will be above a billion naira when added to the N807million already estimated for the rehabilitation of the burnt building.”

To mitigate traffic gridlock on roads to the Apapa seaports attributed to trucks, the NPA MD said her agency has since opened the discussion with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and Lagos State government on goods evacuation.

She disclosed that an electronic call-up system has been put in place for Trucks accessing the ports fo evacuation of goods.

“Trucks Park has been established in Orile which is to serve as call up centre for any truck waiting to evacuate goods at the ports.

“Besides this arrangement, ultra-modern Rail line leading to Apapa port! and water transportation being offered by NIWA, are also helping out.”

Former National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress and Chairman of NIWA, George Moghalu informed the Senate Committee on Marine led by Senator Danjuma Goje that the N3.9billlion budget estimates proposed for the agency in 2021, will be primarily implemented towards upscaling the development of Inland Water Transportation in Nigeria.

According to him, out of the N3.9billion budget estimates, N1.3billion is for recurrent expenditure, N1.4billion for capital expenditure and N1.1billion projected as remittance to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

Senator Goje, however, advised both the management of NPA and NIWA to scale up their projected revenues drive in 2021 for easy Implementation of the entire budget.

“Be rest assured that this committee shall through its oversight functions, monitor your revenues drive in 2021 as well as remittance into the CRF,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NPA to spend N807m to rehabilitate burnt building