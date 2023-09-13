Following improvement in export procedures and collaboration, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said that 300 export containers from the Export Processing Terminals (EPTs) have been processed in the last two days.

Speaking during a visit to the Lilypond facility on Wednesday, the NPA Managing Director, Mr. Mohammed Belllo-Koko, noted that “in the last two days, we have processed about 300 export containers from the EPT alone – an increase from probably 30 to 40 percent in the past, to 60 percent.”

He attributed this to the setting up of the export processing terminals, which he said has become a sudden solution on how to process exports into the ports to meet the vessel quickly.

According to him, “We gave out licenses, which are supposed to bring in exports, sort them, process them, document them and seal the containers and send them straight to the vessel for the voyage.

“This has helped tremendously in increasing the export of Nigerian commodities, especially agro-produce. We have seen a tremendous reduction in wastage of agro-products that are mostly perishable.

“Gradually, the exporters that had been exporting through other countries are beginning to bring in their cargo. So, we are going round to ensure that the SOP we put in place is actually working, and where there is need for it to be adjusted, we will do that.”

“Similarly, we have come up with a tariff that will be charged by the EPTs, which the terminal operators should not charge, and we are ensuring that exporters do not pay double tariffs or charges at any given time. That way, we reduce the cost of export of our produce and make them much more competitive.”

He commended the Nigeria Customs Service Acting Controller-General, Wale Adeniyi, for being quite helpful and immediately acting on the needed amendments related to Customs’ activities in processing exports.

“I will keep working with the Nigeria Customs and other government agencies involved in processing exports. The acting Customs CG has set up a Customs desk responsible for exports, the same way we also have an export desk in NPA and other government agencies.

“We are glad to see that Nigeria is able to process its exports to make them more competitive seamlessly and also arrive at their destination on time.”

He acknowledged complaints about accessing the ports, stating that they were probably related to bad roads and extortion issues, each of which the agency has taken up and addressed.





“We have had situations where the exporters are bringing their cargoes without the requisite documentation being complete, and that was the essence of the sensitisation that we have been having, to let them know that these are the documents needed before you bring your exports to EPT or into the ports. All the documents must be in place.

“Also, we have worked with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria Customs, NAFDAC, and every other government agency to ensure that exporters understand what is required of them. That way, there will be no delay.

“There are times that the truck call-up system has glitches, but we have seen tremendous improvement in processing exports. We are giving priority to exports.

“I am not saying imports are not important, but the country needs to improve on export commodities and we are working to give all the necessary support to government initiative to increase in exports,” the NPA MD added

On his part, the Managing Director, Diamond Star Port and Terminal, Olatunji Baale, who operates the Lilypond EPT, disclosed that in the last nine days of the firm kicked off, it has processed over 300 export boxes, exited them into the ports without any challenge.

“We look forward to do much more. If we are doing that at the present, we can double or triple the numbers.”

