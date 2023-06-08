The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) took another step towards reducing vessel-turn-around time at the Apapa and Tin-Can ports by commissioning the Apapa and Tin-Can Ports Control Towers. The ceremony was led by the Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko.

During the commissioning, Bello-Koko emphasized that the newly renovated Control Towers would improve various aspects of port operations, including Vessel Traffic Management, Navigation Assistance, Advance Visibility, Safety and Security, Emergency Response, Communication, Resource Management, and Disaster Risk Mitigation.

Bello-Koko stated, “The commissioning of the control tower signifies our unwavering commitment to improving operational efficiency through aggressive infrastructure and equipment renewal. The functions enabled by a control tower, such as Vessel Traffic Management, Navigation Assistance, Safety and Security, among others, are crucial for our strategic goal of becoming the maritime logistics hub for sustainable port services in Africa. This is why we prioritized equipping this facility.”

Recognizing the importance of safety and security as prerequisites for achieving their strategic objectives, Bello-Koko highlighted the need to enhance the domain awareness capability through the modernization of the control tower. He also emphasized the significance of equipping well-trained marine talents with the necessary tools to deliver efficient services to stakeholders.

Bello-Koko further mentioned collaborative efforts with the Nigerian Navy to rehabilitate and equip signal stations near the naval base for improved communication. Additionally, a partnership with NLNG Ship Management Limited was established to provide VTS (Vessel Traffic Service) aimed at enhancing operational efficiency.

The NPA has constructed a building facility to provide operational comfort for government agencies operating within the port, fostering synergy among sister agencies. Bello-Koko expressed his appreciation for the collective effort of various departments in making the project a reality and urged all users of the facility to maximize its potential, ensuring value for money spent.

While delivering her remarks at the commissioning exercise, NPA’s Executive Director of Marine and Operations, Onari Brown, commended the renovation of the building. She cautioned against using it for personal or private purposes, emphasizing that it should strictly serve as a workplace for those on duty and working at the facility.

Bello-Koko concluded by emphasizing the need to deepen the maintenance culture, as the sustainability of investments like the control towers relies on proper maintenance, which the NPA is committed to ensuring.

