NPA designates 17 truck parks for seaport E-call-up system

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has designated 17 truck parks with a capacity to contain over 3,500 trucks for the haulage of various kinds of cargoes under its electronic call-up system also referred to as Eto.

In a statement issued in Lagos at the weekend by the Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of the NPA, Ibrahim Nasiru, the agency stated that although Eto experienced teething problems as would be expected of innovations of its nature, the Authority was pleased that these issues were being tackled as they arise adding that steady progress was being made in the process.

It noted that as part of efforts to deepen the impact of Eto and make the movement of trucks more seamless, the Authority, after consultations with stakeholders arrived at the categorisation of trucks parks as batching points for all trucks doing business at the ports.

According to the statement, “Transporters and truck owners who do not use the approved truck parks based on the categorisation, would be unable to access the ports.

“While the Authority is working with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to arrive at a more conducive environment for the operation of export cargo owners, the Authority wishes to state that truckers in this category should ensure they complete all documentation required by the Nigerian Customs Service, Terminal Operators and Shipping Lines before approaching the ports. Failure to complete the documentation will be met with denial of access into the ports.

“The Authority recognises and appreciates, the Government of Lagos State under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the commitment to ending the truck congestion through enforcement.

“Management is grateful to all stakeholders and associations for their cooperation towards the successful implementation of the regime of reforms and hereby solicits continued support.”

The designated truck parks are; FORU Truck Terminal on Ikorodu road, Ojota, Lagos; Spezial Bau Limited on Lagos-Ibadan expressway; Hog-Amazon Limited at Lekki-Epe expressway; all for Flat Bed and Export containers.

Others are Sodik Garage in Kirikiri; Anet Construction and Development Concept at Amuwo-Odofin; Nigerian Army Properties Truck Park at Otto-Wharf, Mile 2; Bomarah Investment Ltd. at Orile Iganmu; Jof Nigeria Limited at Ikeja; all approved mainly for Flat Beds.

For export cargoes, Lilypond Extension at Ijora Olopa for Fish Trucks; MPS Global Services at Ijora Olopa for Reefer containers; Starlink Global and Ideal Limited at Ikeja.

For roro barge operations, LAGFERRY Terminal at Mile 2; GMT Terminal at Apapa and Standard Flour Mills at Apapa.

Also, other truck parks include Arewa Truck Park; Nigerian Breweries Truckyard; and HST Truck Park at Old Ojo road.

