NPA deserted as insurance takes audit of corporate headquarters’ destruction

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) was on Monday quiet and it’s front desk entrance devoid of the ever-busy attendance to visitors following the carnage on the agency’s corporate headquarters by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSars protest last week.

This is even as findings revealed that insurance vetting of damaged sections of the six-storey NPA edifice is currently ongoing.

When Tribune Online got to the Marina where NPA headquarters is located, the remnant of the destruction on the six-storey edifice was still visible.

Few workers like those in the security section were seen around the building while many of the other workers were yet to resume back to work.

When contacted, Spokesman of the NPA, Adams Jatto told the Tribune Online that the insurance company in charge of the edifice is currently taking stock of the extent of damage, so workers have been asked to stay away for now.

According to the NPA Spokesman, “We are yet to resume back to work because insurance is taking stock of the damage done on the corporate headquarters of the NPA.

“In a situation like this, you know every detail of the destruction has to be seen just the way the hoodlums left it for insurance purposes. So workers are yet to resume back to work, but operations are ongoing at the ports.”

Findings also revealed that the Presidency, National Assembly and it’s Joint Committees on maritime, ports and harbours etc are all interested in knowing the extent of damage meted out on the NPA corporate headquarters.

