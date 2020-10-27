NPA chairman decries hoodlums’ attack on properties in Calabar

The Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Chief Akin Ricketts, has decried the wanton destructions and looting of government, corporate and private properties in Calabar, Cross River State by hoodlums, over the week, in the pretext of #EndSARS protesters.

While the orgy lasted, not less than 35 properties including the state and Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), banks, hotels, police stations, health institutions, shops, and homes of some prominent political figures, among others, were vandalised between Friday and Saturday, as angry youths took to the street, the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest.

Chief Ricketts, who was a former Commissioner for Information in the state during the administration of Governor Liyel Imoke, said while nobody would contest the rights of the youths to protest, the hijack of the hitherto peaceful protests by criminal elements was unacceptable and should be condemned.

In a statement issued, on Monday, Chief Ricketts, said governments at different levels were beginning to make firm commitments to address the issues of police brutality and good governance which was what the #EndSARS protests sought to achieve when the protest took a violent turn.

He, therefore, charged the Cross River youth to embrace dialogue as an option and to challenge hoodlums that took to the destruction of public and private infrastructure.

The NPA chairman said as a concerned Cross Riverian, stakeholders needed to rally round the state and mobilise to put a stop to such destruction of public and private properties in Calabar, which is known for its hospitality.

“It was unfortunate that some hoodlums in Calabar took turns to visit homes of prominent political leaders and stakeholders as well as premises of public and private businesses to unleash unwarranted attacks on and steal valuable items from them. That was not what the original EndSARS protesters were clamouring for,” Ricketts lamented.

He noted that the Federal Government had made a firm commitment to addressing the issues of police brutality and good governance which was what the EndSARS protests sought to achieve, and wondered that after the aggrieved youths had pulled down critical structures of the state, where they would expect the government to get the funds to meet their demands and the eventually expected reconstruction.

“The youths should embrace dialogue as an option instead of taking to the destruction of critical government institutions and private properties. At this point in our trajectory, our youths and all other critical stakeholders in Cross River state should rise to this occasion and mobilise to put a stop to the reoccurrence of all forms of social vices in our state. We need the support of everyone to do this and we should encourage the government to succeed,” he pleaded.

Chief Ricketts said he would liaise critical stakeholders in the state to address the issues raised by the youth in Cross River, adding that he was sad by the turn of events in the state.

“I will endeavour in my capacity as chairman of Nigerian Ports Authority to liaise with the state government, former Governors, National Assembly members and Ministers past and present to create an atmosphere of dialogue to address most of the issues raised by the youths. My heart bled at the wanton destruction,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

