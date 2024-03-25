As a measure of consolidating the gains recorded in the clearance of illegal check/extortion points and shanties resulting in traffic gridlock along the Tin-Can Island Port access road, Managing Director and CEO of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, paid an unscheduled visit to the Tin-Can Port access road on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the unscheduled spot check, Mohammed Bello Koko said, “Our zero tolerance for all forms of impediments to the free flow of traffic is no fluke, and we are poised to consolidate the gains we have recorded first in Apapa and now in Tin-Can. We are grateful to the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, and the Lagos State Governor for the tremendous support we have received in this regard.”

Bello Koko stated further that “port access roads are international corridors, which means traffic gridlock along such sensitive road networks, apart from negating port productivity, is an international embarrassment that requires the synergy of all stakeholders to tackle sustainably. Although the causes of the gridlock are rooted in factors external to the NPA, we have a duty as the gateway to the national economy to take the front-line role in tackling this menace.”

On the menace of refuse debris blocking the drainages, Bello Koko said, “Although I have directed our relevant in-house department to commence desilting of the drainages and clearance of the refuse, we will enlist the cooperation and intensify synergy with Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Federal Ministry of Works, under whose purview waste and road management reside, to arrest the ugly trend.”

It will be recalled that the Mohammed Bello Koko-led management of NPA recently received the commendation of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) for clearing the perennial traffic gridlock that has hitherto made ingress and egress of Lagos Ports of Apapa and Tincan difficult.

