Shortly after Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, was forcefully taken into custody by four police officers and bundled into a waiting vehicle while attempting to evade arrest, netizens chimed in with their reactions. One user commented, “Now you’ll know education isn’t a scam.”

This statement was posted via a user’s X handle on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024. @Lucasino360 remarked, “That’s where education comes in… school isn’t a scam.”

In a viral video, Portable was seen being restrained by four police officers and placed into a standby vehicle after trying to jump over a gate to avoid arrest.

Earlier, Tribune Online reported on Tuesday that the Nigeria Police Force had detained Portable over an unpaid debt related to his G-Wagon.

The arrest was confirmed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who stated, “Yes, Portable has been arrested. He bought a G-Wagon for N27m, paid N13m, and refused to pay the rest, claiming the vehicle was faulty. We arrested him today.”

Portable is the perfect definition of “Money can’t buy class or respect” No matter how much money he gets, the trenches mindset and behaviour will always come to the fore. pic.twitter.com/aYGU8aVPX5 — Rossie🧚‍♂️🩷✨ (@temi_rossie_) May 15, 2024

