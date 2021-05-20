Now is time to revisit 2014 Confab reports, says Senator Durojaiye

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, on Thursday called for immediate implementation of the 2014 National Conference Reports, saying Nigeria should convoke a Constituent Assembly with True Federalism as its focus in order to rescue the country from impending anarchy.

Durojaiye made this call while speaking with newsmen in Lagos, noting that his demand was already contained in a 9-page memorandum he forwarded to the Senate on the need for Federal Structure and Power Devolution, since last year but which he had to make public now because of the exigency of the situation the country had found herself.

The elder statesman, while suggesting a return to the Independence Constitution of 1960 which he insisted was drafted with the will of the people, insisted that the 1999 constitution, which was forced on the country by the military was responsible for the crisis that was threatening its corporate existence.

The APC chieftain lauded the recent move by the Southern governors, who met in Asaba, the Abia State capital, where they pronounced a total ban on open grazing while calling for the restructuring of the country, saying such declaration gladdened his heart.

Senator Durojaiye, who represented Ogun East Senatorial District from 1999 to 2003, however, suggested that there was still enough time for the Federal Government to set up a committee to look into the reports of the 2014 Confab, warning that the country may be disintegrated if it failed to do this.

“Let us seize this opportunity to jettison the 1999 Constitution drafted by the military in the borrowed gown of ‘We the People’ and revive a truly federal constitution which our political founding fathers painstakingly agreed to after a series of constitutional conferences in Nigeria and Britain (Lancaster House) between 1956 and 1960,” he said.

Durojaiye, while stressing that the Constitution of a country is the supreme law of the land, said the document is different from and superior to other numerous enactments like bye-laws which local government councilors were empowered to enact, among others.

“It is different from and superior to other numerous enactments like bye-laws which local government councilors are empowered to enact; state laws within the purview of state legislators, federal laws effective in all parts of the country and which the National Assembly is constitutionally authorized to make and treaties/similar international agreements which only the National Assembly can incorporate into our municipal laws,” he argued.

The elder statesman disagreed with those calling on the National Assembly to review the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, saying such would amount to an exercise in futility.

“As the truth must be told, powerful as the National Assembly is, as regards enactment of laws as stated above, the NASS cannot prescribe itself into existence. The NASS itself is a creation of the law, the Constitution of the country. The English translation of a Nigerian proverb is that ‘A sharp knife cannot carve its own handle,'” he said.

The party chieftain, while urging the Federal Government to convene a Constituent Assembly immediately, noted that the country already had many models to go by in terms of well-spread representation, including ethnic nationalities that existed before Lord Lugard arrived.

“We already have many models to go by in terms of well-spread representation, including ethnic nationalities that existed before Lord Lugard arrived. They have their customary leaders, economic and political interests, gender, labour, youths, security, intellectual, technical, professional and other similar interests and legal experts to assist in drafting the Constitution clause by clause,” Durojaiye stated.

Speaking further, the elder statesman urged the government to look into the agitations by youths, saying that their grievances should be addressed in the national interest, even as he noted that it would amount to an act of pretense to deny knowledge of the clamor of many Nigerian Youths, especially in the Southern parts of the country.

“It will be an act of pretense to deny knowledge of the clamor of many Nigerian youths, especially in the Southern parts who are pessimistic about their future welfare and who believe that the way out is to secure the independence of their own part of the country.

“But many people of my age and background who appreciate the value of territorial size and big population in the attainment of ‘Greatness’ by modern Super-power countries like the United States of America, the Republic of China, the former USSR, India and Canada, etc. would prefer we stay together, not only as one country but also as a centre of a possible United States of West Africa (ECOWAS).

“But we cannot in all conscience ignore the grievances of the youths. We must be determined to openly, sincerely and critically persuade them with the belief and assurance that all will be well. The new draft Constitution must also ensure this position.

“Prudence and statesmanship warrant a careful examination of the grievances of the youths and try to accommodate and assuage as much as possible their fears to avoid any drift towards balkanization of our beautiful and potentially great country. Persuasion will be preferred to resort to force. This country has fought an expensive civil war before. We cannot afford a second one,” Senator argued.

