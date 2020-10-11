NOUN resumes academic activities on Monday

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) will resume academic activities on Monday.

The institution resumes academic activities following the recent decision of the Federal Government on re-opening of all academic institutions since the relapse of the coronavirus pandemic.

The university had suspended all academic activities since March 20, 2020 following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

NOUN director of media and publicity, Mr Ibrahim Sheme, said in a press release that the university management has directed all members of staff to resume duty on Monday.

According to him, the university registrar, Mr Felix Edoka, also advised the staffers to strictly abide by all COVID-19 safety protocols while at work, saying any breach would not be tolerated.

He also informed all deans, directors and heads of unit to ensure compliance with both the resumption and the safety measures.

“It is noteworthy that NOUN students were able to continue with their studies from home during the six-month lockdown, the university being an Open and Distance Learning (ODL) institution which requires no classroom attendance,” the release stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: INEC Declares Akeredolu Winner Of Ondo Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the winner of the 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election.

STILL TRENDING: IGP Disbands SARS Following Nationwide #EndSARS Protests

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

TRENDING: Kaduna Govt Names Nuhu Bamalli New Emir Of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau. He succeeds Alhaji Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September, after reigning for 45 years.

[ICYMI] Missing Boy: Court Sentences Sotitobire Founder To Life Imprisonment

The Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, on Tuesday, sentenced the Founder and General Overseer of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, to life imprisonment over the disappearance of one year toddler, Gold Kolawole, during Sunday service in his church last year.

#OndoDecides2020: Reports Of Violence Handiwork Of Weak Candidates ― Jimoh Ibrahim

Business mogul and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Jimoh Ibrahim has explained that reports of the pre-election violence that marred the Ondo State governorship election were the creation of weak opposition parties in the state.

IPPIS: Buhari’s Statement Not Targeted At Us ― ASUU

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it is confident that President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that no enrol on Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) was directed at ASUU members.