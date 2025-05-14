NOUN hosts workshop to strengthen institutional growth

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has taken a significant step toward enhancing institutional growth through strategic partnerships and stakeholder engagement, with the hosting of a sensitisation workshop by its Directorate of Advancement and Linkages (DAL).

The Vice Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Olufemi Peters, stated this while declaring open a webinar organised by the University titled “Sensitisation Workshop on Advancement and Linkages.

Represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics, Professor Chiedu Mafiana, the VC highlighted the evolution and growing importance of the Directorate, which was formerly part of the Directorate of Research, Administration and Linkages.

The VC urged the university community to recognize the strategic value of the Directorate, stressing the need for qualified personnel and a shared institutional commitment to its mission.

He said, “When I served as the director, it became clear that Advancement and Linkages deserved independent focus. This realization was reinforced during a study tour of US universities where we observed how advancement units played a central role in institutional fundraising and partnerships. I commend the Directorate for this important initiative.”

A Professor of History and the Executive Director of the Division of International Affairs’ Office of Global Partnership-Africa, Morgan State University and one of the guest speakers, Professor Ibikunle Tijani, who delivered a lecture titled “Linkages and the Roles of their drivers in the University” emphasized that effective linkages rely on both internal and external actors, including faculty, students, alumni, legal advisers and external stakeholders.

Professor Tijani said, “Linkages are about innovation, preparation, and purposeful connection. They must align with an institution’s vision and be driven by consistent collaboration and planning. Cross-border education policy will go a long way in exploring opportunities through meaningful collaborations by stakeholders.

Also speaking, the Director of Linkages, Partnerships and Collaboration at the Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Kabiru Akinyemi, who spoke on the topic “Advancement and Linkages in the University System for Sustainable Teaching and Research”, described advancement as a strategic approach to building lasting relationships with stakeholders for financial support, advocacy and institutional development.

“The directorate’s core functions include fundraising, alumni relations, communications and government engagement. All these aim to strengthen the university’s reputation, resource base and overall impact. Funding opportunities can also come through government research grants, private sector investment, philanthropic gesture as well as international research grants,” the don stated.

The Director, NOUN’s Directorate of Advancement and Linkages, Professor Ganiyat Adesina-Uthman, who also doubles as host of the workshop, while calling for support from university management, said a lot can be achieved through effective collaborations by the institutions and which will lead to international exposure.

“The workshop was organised to realign and reinvigorate NOUN’s institutional partnerships. It is all about curriculum development and we need inter-faculty collaboration which is very key,” she said.

The workshop drew participation from 133 participants, which included representatives from institutions such as Maryam Abacha American University, Kano; Al-Himah University, Ilorin; University of Maiduguri, Borno, and Lagos State University.

Also in attendance were officials from the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Alumni Association, the Directorate of Security, Peace and Transitional Studies (SPTS), and the Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP) at the national level.

Tribune Online reports that Advancement and Linkages is a term used in universities to describe a range of related activities. And in addition to fundraising, it also includes alumni affairs, community relations, institutional communication, and identity.

The NOUN’s Directorate of Advancement and Linkages focuses on building relationships and exploring opportunities for its graduates and the University through effective collaborations embracing integrity, respect, compassion, inclusiveness, social responsibility, excellence, and innovation.

