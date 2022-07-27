NOUN appoints new registrar, bursar, two others

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has appointed three new principal officers for the university.

They are the registrar, Mr Oladipo Ajayi; bursar, Mr Nasir Marafa, and the librarian, Dr Angela Okpala.

The trio, who until now and between five and seven years, are deputy registrar, deputy bursar and deputy librarian of the university respectively, will assume duties at the end of the tenure of the incumbents in September.

The pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council of the university, Professor Peter Okebukola, made this disclosure at the end of the 69th regular meeting of the council held in Lagos recently.

He said the council had approved the appointment of Mr Sadiq Shuaib as the director of the Directorate of Physical Development, Works and Services.

He added that the new appointees are expected to bring to bear their skills and wealth of experiences into their new roles.

Okebukola, a former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), also disclosed that the council had approved the installation of solar panels at various study centres of the university nationwide to boost their electricity supply and also lower the cost of running the generating sets.

He said the council reposed confidence in the ability of the university management, led by the vice chancellor, Professor Olufemi Peters, and other members of staff to move the university to a greater height.

He said at the moment, the university has about 600, 000 students’ enrollment with 150,000 of them active while projecting to hit or surpass one million enrollment in the next five to six years.

Okebukola said the university is vigorously pursuing this projection in line with its mandates to provide access to as many qualified Nigerian citizens as possible irrespective of their ages and locations and without compromising standards or ignoring quality research and community services.

He disclosed that all the programmes being run by the university, including Law, and other six flagship programmes such as Nursing, Computer Science have been fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) as well as the Council of Legal Education for Law graduates.

He said those who were part of the last set of graduates from the Nigerian Law School distinguished themselves among their mates from the regular universities by graduating with best results from Law School.

He equally said the university is giving deserved attention to welfare, conditions of service and promotion of both academic and non-academic staff.

He said the university would continue to improve on its service delivery.





