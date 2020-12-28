Notorious bandit killed in gun battle with rival group in Kaduna

A notorious bandit, Nasiru Kachalla, has been killed in a gun battle with rival groups in their hideout in Kaduna.

The confirmation of his death was contained in an update on the security situation of the state issued by the state cCommissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs on Monday.

According to the report, the deceased who has been on the run for masterminding several criminal acts, including kidnappings, killings, cattle rustling and banditry, was killed in a clash between his gang and a rival group of bandits.

“Human intelligence networks confirmed that criminals from the rival sides were also killed, including some of Kachalla’s lieutenants.

“The clash occurred in a forest around the boundaries of Kajuru-Chikun local government areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

“A dispute over a large herd of rustled cattle is said to have triggered the fatal confrontation.”

The statement said Kachalla and his gang were involved in several crimes, including kidnappings, killings and banditry on the Kaduna-Abuja road and also in the Chikun/Kajuru general areas.

He was the mastermind of the January 9, 2020 kidnapping of seminarians of Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, and the 24th January 2020 kidnapping of Mrs Bola Ataga and her two children.

“The criminals later killed one of the seminarians, Michael Nnadi and Mrs Ataga, before releasing her children.

Kachalla’s criminal gang was also responsible for the kidnap of six students and two teachers of Engravers College, in Kakau village of Chikun local government on 3rd October 2019.

“While Kachalla was being pursued, security agents arrested three members of his gang, Tukur Usman, Shehu Bello and Mustapha Mohammed in April 2020.

In another development, troops repelled an attempted attack by armed bandits along the Galadimawa-Zaria road in Giwa Local Government Area.

“The bandits blocked the road for some minutes, shooting sporadically at motorists plying the route.

“A combined team of the 4 Battalion and Field Engineers Regiment of the Nigerian army mobilised to the location.

“As at the time of filing the report, the road was cleared and normalcy was restored, with no kidnapping or harm to motorists.

“Troops and police are currently dominating the area with patrols.”

