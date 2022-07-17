Notorious bandit bags traditional title in Zamfara

THE Emir of Yandoto in Zamfara State, Alhaji Garba Marafa, has conferred the traditional title of Sarki Fulani to one of the most notorious bandits operating in Zamfara and Katsina states.

It was gathered that the emir conferred the traditional title on the bandit, Ada Aleru, on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, the emirate decided to give the bandit the traditional title because he recently had shown his willingness to embrace peace in the emirate.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said, “Aleru was in the forefront of the recent peace efforts in the two emirates of Yandoto and Tsafe.”

Sunday Tribune source also revealed that stakeholders and elders recently met with the bandit leader for a peace deal.

“At the end of the meeting, he (Aleru) agreed to stop attacking the communities and villages in the emirate. He has also agreed to allow people to farm,” said the source.

Thus, on their part, the emirate unanimously decided to confer the title on him with the belief that, as a prominent person in the emirate, he would help in bringing lasting peace in the communities.

Investigation by the Sunday Tribune revealed that a letter to that effect was conveyed to him and 15th July, 2022 was slated for the coronation.





A resident of the Tsafe, Yusuf Isah said, “Since in the morning of today (Saturday), we saw over 100 bandits on motorcycles without rifle (AK-47 passing through our town to Yandoto.

Findings by the Sunday Tribune revealed that the conferment ceremony was brief and was attended by selected security and government personnel.