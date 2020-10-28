Nothing wrong asking the military to intervene to quell riots ―Lagos govt

The Lagos State government has said there is nothing wrong in inviting the military to quell riots if it sees the need for such.

Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, said this to the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday night in a telephone interview.

Akosile said this in reaction to claims made by the Nigerian Army that the decision to deploy its men to Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, where peaceful #EndSARS protesters were gathered, was based on the request of the Lagos State government.

But against claims and counterclaims that some protesters were gunned down, the military maintained that it did not shoot at anybody and, therefore, nobody died.

According to Akosile, there is nothing wrong to call the military to intervene in the face of lawlessness and anarchy, saying the statement from the military command made it even clear that its men did not shoot at anybody and what they did followed strictly the rule of engagement.

He said: “The angle should actually be that the military has come out to deny that they shot at anybody. There has been the accusation saying that they shot, they killed.

“If you read that statement very well, the Army is saying that they did not shoot at civilians and that what they did followed strictly the rule of engagement.

“And then, if you read the statement very well, the angle of Lagos State government, you understand. There is nothing wrong to say, lawlessness, anarchy has come and the military should be called to intervene. There is nothing wrong there, there is nothing wrong there.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters Will Close Window To Peace, Obasanjo Warns Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the recent shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate, warning President Muhammadu Buhari that the shooting of protesters will close the window to peace.

Wale Oke Decries Lekki Killings, Says Incident May End Nigeria

The national deputy president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and presiding bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, Dr Wale Oke, has expressed sadness over the Tuesday killing…

