Ondo State Government, on Tuesday, said there is no iota of truth in the rumour over the possibility of scrapping the Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) signed into law by late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, who allayed the fears of the people over the possibility of scrapping the LCDAs.

He stated that the state government, after studying the judgement of the Akure High Court, would appeal the judgment that invalidated the council areas.

While speaking with newsmen, Takuro said the grievances of the people who went to court over the creation of LCDAS would be addressed but said the office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice would look into the legal option.

He, however, assured the people of the state that there was no going back on the creation of the LCDAs and would not be scrapped as insinuated by opposition figures.

He said, “One thing I can assure you about LCDA is that it has come to stay. Nothing will abolish LCDA in Ondo State. This government believes in it and it will sustain it.

“The judgment will be appealed and all things needed to be done will be done to make sure that we sustain the legacy of our former boss.

“The government is ready to engage all parties involved and look into their grievances so that we can be on the same page.

“We will approach it in multiple ways; all issues have been put on the table. The state Ministry of Justice has studied the judgement and it will give its report on what to do very soon. By the time they come on what to do, the government will take its position on it.

“But one thing I can assure you is that LCDA will be sustained, it is not dead, it is very much alive. Those who are saying that the governor is behind the judgment are the enemies of Ondo State, who are always creating crises and blackmailing the government for political gains.

“They know that Mr Governor is not from Akoko and he cannot stop the people of Akoko not going to court. I was in charge and I called a series of meetings but some of them said they would still go to court and we cannot just stop them.

“We believe that the people of Akoko are major stakeholders in this state and when they are agitating the government must listen to them. The judgment has come and we are studying it and the government will do the needful.”

Recall that an Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure had nullified the newly created 33 Local Government Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state, describing the LCDAs as illegal and unlawful.

Takuro also warned lesser chiefs in the state against wearing beaded crowns, saying whoever violates the existing laws on chieftaincy declarations risks a jail term of three years if convicted by the law court.

According to him, some lesser chiefs have been trying to desecrate the institution of monarchs and the government owed it a duty to protect traditional institutions in the state.

His words “Anybody who is a minor chief is not allowed to wear crown. The traditional institution is an institution that we cherish so much and value and we want to do everything humanly possible to protect the integrity, image,e, and importance of that institution.

“For anybody to just put on a crown who is not permitted is bastardizing that institution. There is an existing law on that, that whoever puts on a beaded crown without the approval of the state government, that person will be subjected to trial in the law court and is liable to be subjected to two or three years in prison.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner said Governor Aiyedatiwa has directed all Local Governments to embark on desilting of drainages and clearing of road verges to prevent flooding and road accidents.

Takuro said some areas in the state need channelization of waterways to allow free flow of water during the rainy season and the government has embarked on it especially in the Southern parts of the state to prevent flooding as predicted by NIMET.

