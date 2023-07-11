The Governor of Ebonyi State Rt Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has declared that there is nothing like sit-at-home in the State.

Gov. Nwifuru, disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after participating in a meeting of Ohaneze Ndigbo with Governors, House of Assembly Speakers National Assembly Members and other Leaders from the South East zone at Imo State Governor’s Lodge Asokoro, Abuja.

According to Nwifuru, what played out a week ago in the state was a case of miscreants who attempted to put fear in residents and disrupt businesses.

” I am surprised to hear sit-at-home from you because there is nothing like sitting- at home in Ebonyi. We never for one day observed sit-at-home and I know you are aware.

” Some people only wanted to know if they can start putting tension on people and we said no, they don’t have such powers, they can’t do that and it didn’t happen.”

Earlier, the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu said the meeting was to bring Igbo leaders together to brainstorm on how to maximize the potential of Ndigbo.

” Igbo land is blessed with abundant natural resources and if properly harnessed will benefit the people. We have limestone which is the major raw material for cement production. Therefore we can establish factories that can supply cement to the whole of Africa.

” Unfortunately, the NIGERCEM cement factory has been moribund because of some unresolved issues. A committee will be set up to liaise with the Governors of Ebonyi and Enugu States to resolve the issues and revive the factory to create employment for the people “.

The President who lamented the increasing rate of youth restiveness in the region advocated for cultural re-orientation from the family level to inculcate good moral values in them.

He disclosed his intention to set up a committee to reawaken the culture of Ndigbo as well as the Education Trust Fund to encourage the youths to access quality education.

