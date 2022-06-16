Nothing like emotions in politics, Bishop Eke backs Kalu on Muslim-Muslim ticket

​Bishop Silas Eke of Kingly People’s Assembly has backed the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, over his position supporting a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 presidential election, adding that the Senator did not tell the APC to Islamize Nigeria.

Fielding questions from newsmen on Wednesday evening in Umuahia, Bishop Eke supported Senator Kalu for endorsing the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

According to him, “There is absolutely nothing wrong with what he said. The party stands a better chance to win with a Muslim/Muslim ticket. I didn’t hear Kalu telling APC to islamize Nigeria. I think he is in order.

He added that the ruling APC cannot win the 2023 presidential election with a Christian minority from Northern Nigeria as Bola Tinubu’s running mate and urged those opposing the presidential ambition of the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to crucify Kalu for trying to be a committed party man.

He said Kalu spoke like a committed chieftain of the APC without bias, “Let’s not forget that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is a chieftain of the APC from a region where the party is not too popular.”

According to him, “Majority of those criticizing his statement are doing so out of emotions. But to the best of my knowledge, there is nothing like emotions in politics.

“His party wants to win just like the PDP, so I think he just revealed the party’s strategy to Nigerians which is not against the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He is absolutely in order. Those against him are just being emotional because of the party and its candidate.”

Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu had recently insisted that there is nothing wrong if the All Progressives Congress (APC) decides to field a Muslim-Muslim ticket at the 2023 presidential election.





IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE