Nothing like charter of equity in Ebonyi, says Senator Ogba, declares governorship ambition

The Senator representing Ebonyi Central senatorial zone, Senator Obinna Ogba, has declared intention to run for governor of Ebonyi State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) come 2023.

The senator further denied the existence of a charter of equity in the state, and said he was declaring to improve the status of youths and women of the state.

Ogba who is a second term senator and the first to declare his intentions stated this in his country home Amanvu, Nkalagu, in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

According to him, his desire to be the governor of the state is geared towards doing things differently to liberate Ebonyi people from abject poverty.

He said, “Each of these leaders has contributed their quota in various aspects of growth and development of Ebonyi state. But despite all their efforts, youths and human capital development are still suffering in Ebonyi, while poverty is still massively prevalent in our homes. This among others is the reason I am declaring my intention to run for the position of governor in Ebonyi State with the intention to do things differently by the grace of God if given the opportunity to serve the people.

“When I look back at my experience, I realized that God has prepared me for this moment.”

The senator recounted his achievements especially in the boards and committees he belonged and said his experience so far would help him in the governorship race.

He maintained that his focal point shall be to provide the greatest good for the greatest number of people in Ebonyi state.

“I have invited you here today to join me in the journey to take Ebonyi state to a new dimension by transforming our programs into action. I am sending a clarion call to our party members, men and women, youths and the elderly, that there is a lot of work to be done to achieve the Ebonyi state of our dream.

“I present myself as a capable, competent and tested hand to make Ebonyi people happy again.

“There is nothing like the charter of equity in Ebonyi State. I challenge anybody who said so to produce the document and signatories.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!