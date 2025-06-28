‘Not the time for holidaying’, Peter Obi knocks Tinubu over Caribbean island visit

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s trip to the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia, describing it as ill-timed and insensitive given the alleged worsening state of insecurity and poverty in Nigeria.

In a post on X on Saturday, Obi expressed dismay over the President’s decision to embark on what he described as a leisure trip, at a time the country is grappling with multiple crises.

He said the past two years had been marked by poor governance, rising insecurity, and political distractions, leaving the masses in deep suffering.

Obi said he was shocked when he saw the official statement confirming Tinubu’s visit to Saint Lucia, following an earlier announcement by the country’s Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, that the Nigerian leader would spend part of the trip on vacation.

According to him, the nation had witnessed more deaths in the past two years due to criminality than some countries officially at war, adding that the government appeared more focused on elite interests than on solving the people’s problems.

He described the Saint Lucia visit as ill-advised, especially after Tinubu recently spent time in Lagos on what he described as a holiday.

Obi also questioned the logic behind travelling abroad for leisure while disasters and violent attacks within the country had barely received presidential attention.

Citing the recent flooding in Minna, Niger State, where hundreds of lives were lost and hundreds more declared missing, Obi said the President had not visited the affected communities to show solidarity.

He also referenced Tinubu’s visit to Benue State, which he claimed was more of a political show than a condolence mission, as children were made to line the streets and a public holiday was declared to receive him.

“With such a gory picture of one’s country, you can imagine my bewilderment when I saw a news release from the Presidency announcing that President Bola Tinubu is departing Nigeria today for a visit to Saint Lucia in the Caribbean.”

He drew comparisons between the Nigerian cities and Saint Lucia, arguing that both Minna and Makurdi are significantly larger and more populated than the Caribbean nation.

“This is a President going for leisure when he couldn’t visit Minna, Niger state where over two hundred lives were lost and over 700 persons still missing in a flood natural disaster. I wonder which type of incident will happen before a President is attracted to show physical sympathy to the distressed citizens.”

He criticised what he called the federal government’s continued indifference to the poor and warned that unless leaders reprioritised their focus, the country could face further decline.

Tribune Online reports that Tinubu is visiting Saint Lucia and Brazil as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic and economic ties with the Global South.

During his state visit to Saint Lucia, he is expected to meet with Governor-General Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles and Prime Minister Philip Pierre, and address a joint session of the country’s parliament.

