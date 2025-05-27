Not supporting APC doesn’t make me any less Yoruba — Mr Macaroni

Nigerian comedian and actor, Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has said his refusal to support the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) does not diminish his Yoruba identity.

In a post shared on his X account on Tuesday, the skit maker reaffirmed his pride in his Yoruba heritage and dismissed claims that questioned his ethnic identity due to his political views.

He stated that his ancestry is authentic and traceable, stressing that Yoruba culture should never be tied to any political party.

Mr Macaroni argued that the Yoruba people existed long before the emergence of any political party in Nigeria and would continue to thrive beyond partisan politics.

He encouraged people to support any political party of their choice but insisted that doing so should not be used as a measure of anyone’s cultural authenticity.

He tweeted, “Finally, I AM A PROUD YORUBA BOY!!!

My ancestry is solid and traceable!!! Something most of you masquerading as Yoruba cannot say!

“The shame is on those of you who have decided to politicize the Yoruba culture! The Yoruba heritage will never be enslaved to politics because before APC or any other political party in Nigeria, Yoruba has been and will continue to be even after!

“So please feel free to support APC or any other political party of your choice but do not tell me I am not Yoruba enough because I don’t support APC.

“APC IS NOT YORUBA AND YORUBA IS NOT APC!!! END OF DISCUSSION!”

