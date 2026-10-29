‘Not how much we borrow,’ Tinubu defends fresh loans

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has defended his administration’s borrowing plans amid criticism from opposition leaders over new loans obtained from international institutions and banks, saying the focus should be on the value created through investments.

In an essay titled “From reforms to delivery: Our infrastructure investment and growth strategy,” to be published on Nigerian news platforms, Tinubu wrote: “The real question is not how much we borrow, but what we build, what value we create and what future we leave behind.”

The President, according to a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, identified the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, Trans-Sahara Superhighway, electricity grid upgrades and the modernisation of key commercial ports in Lagos as major projects expected to strengthen Nigeria’s productive capacity.

He said the projects, alongside investments in healthcare, education and vocational training, would connect economic regions, reduce logistics costs, unlock agricultural and industrial potential, and attract private investment.

According to Tinubu, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is expected to cut logistics costs along its corridor by 15 to 20 per cent and could add up to two per cent to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through expanded trade, tourism and industrial activity.

The project is also projected to generate about 100,000 direct jobs in construction and engineering, alongside more than 150,000 indirect jobs in logistics, materials and related services.

“We are not simply building highways. We are opening economic corridors, connecting markets, unlocking industries and reshaping Nigeria’s economic geography,” the President said.

He said the administration’s ambition to build a $1 trillion economy by 2030 would require sustained infrastructure investment to support higher productivity, industrialisation and trade.

“We cannot build a USD 1 trillion economy with infrastructure designed for an economy a fraction of that size,” Tinubu said.

The President noted that improving economic indicators and growing international investor confidence were creating opportunities for Nigeria to attract long-term investment and expand critical infrastructure.

He said the economic reforms introduced by his administration in May 2023 had helped restore macroeconomic stability, strengthen public finances and improve Nigeria’s standing in international financial markets.

Tinubu stressed that a $1 trillion economy would not emerge through declarations alone but would require sustained investment, higher productivity, industrialisation and trade, with infrastructure development playing a critical role in achieving the target by 2030.

In the essay, Tinubu said real GDP growth reached 4.43 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, while headline inflation fell to 14.63 per cent in September from 20.98 per cent a year earlier.

According to him, gross external reserves rose to $55.1 billion as of October 9, 2026, including about $46 billion in net reserves, while the tax-to-GDP ratio increased to 12.5 per cent from seven per cent, attributing the improvements to measures including petrol subsidy removal, exchange rate unification, tax reforms and coordinated efforts to tackle inflation.

“The decisions taken since 2023 were difficult but necessary,” he said, referring to the reforms, adding that the gains had strengthened Nigeria’s ability to attract investment and finance projects that support long-term economic growth.

“Confidence has a price; our cost of borrowing is going down, and the country risk premium has drastically decreased,” he added, citing positive assessments by international credit rating agencies as evidence of improved confidence in the economy.

“These are not political endorsements; they are independent assessments by global rating agencies, index providers, regulators and investors, recognising stronger external reserves, improved macroeconomic management and greater financial credibility,” Tinubu said.

Continuing, the president stated that the improved standing could help Nigeria attract more institutional investors, secure longer-term financing and reduce borrowing costs, stressing that the administration was shifting public borrowing away from financing short-term fiscal pressures towards investments that would generate economic returns, create jobs and expand opportunities for future generations.

Tinubu added that the government was pursuing longer-term financing arrangements to match the lifespan of infrastructure assets, reduce refinancing pressures and secure more competitive funding for productive investments.

He said Nigeria must convert renewed international confidence into capital expenditure, completed infrastructure and lasting economic benefits for citizens.

The President identified five priorities for the next phase of the Federal Executive Council’s economic strategy: food affordability and energy price stability; budget harmonisation and fiscal discipline; completion of high-impact projects and investment in critical infrastructure; an improved economic policy framework and regulatory efficiency; and targeted household support alongside investment in human development.

Tinubu stressed that the success of the administration’s economic schemes would be measured by completed projects, increased investment, employment generation and improved living standards.

“Securing financing is not the achievement. Completing the project, delivering value and improving the lives of Nigerians is the achievement,” he said.

He added that the nation’s economic ambition must be supported by responsible borrowing and investments that create lasting opportunities for future generations.