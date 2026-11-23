United States Director of National Intelligence, Jay Clayton, has defended President Donald Trump’s description of Russian President Vladimir Putin as his “friend”, saying the remarks were appropriate in the context of discussions between the two leaders.

Clayton made the remarks during appearances on ABC News’ This Week and CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, following criticism of Trump’s warm reception of Putin during their recent meeting in China.

Asked whether Putin was a friend of the United States, Clayton drew a distinction between Trump’s personal relationship with the Russian leader and Moscow’s position on the war in Ukraine.

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“He is not America’s friend in Ukraine. Not at all. Not at all,” Clayton told ABC News.

However, defending Trump’s choice of words during the meeting, he said, “In that circle—in that circle of that conversation, using the term ‘friend’ is entirely appropriate.”

Speaking separately on CNN, Clayton expressed confidence in the president’s diplomatic approach, saying, “In that context, whatever language the president wants to use, I trust him completely.”

Trump had defended describing Putin as a friend, arguing that maintaining a friendly relationship with a country possessing a large nuclear arsenal was preferable to treating it as an enemy.

“It’s nice to have people that have 4,000 nuclear weapons as a friend as opposed to an enemy,” Trump said.

However, when asked whether Putin was a friend of the United States as a whole, Trump avoided giving a direct answer.

“I can’t speak to America,” he said, before describing his personal relationship with the Russian president as very good.

The remarks followed a meeting between Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 19, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China.

The meeting brought together the leaders of the world’s three major nuclear powers for discussions that included reducing nuclear risks.

Trump’s comments attracted criticism from European allies of Ukraine, with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk rejecting the description of Putin as a friend.

“Mr Putin is not our friend and will never be,” Tusk said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also declined to comment directly when journalists asked him about Trump’s remarks, shrugging before walking away.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and continues to occupy parts of the country.