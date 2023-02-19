By Segun Adebayo

As many people who operate outside of the entertainment industry continue to point fingers at female entertainers and influencers, especially in the movie industry, for contributing to moral decadence in the society, actress Uche Ogbodo has revealed that not all actresses are prostitutes.

There has been a series of information from social media users among other stakeholders in and outside the entertainment industry, who have questioned the source of wealth of many female entertainers who continue to flaunt wealth on social media platforms.

While critics believe there is more to what they do to make money aside from being actresses, others, including the male folks of the entertainment industry, alleged that many who claim to be actresses and influencers are bankrolled by wealthy men, who demand for their ‘bodies’.

In her reaction to the negative reports being hurled at her and some of her colleagues, Ogbodo said not every actress is on the street, stressing that some of them believe in hard work and being faithful to one partner.

She stated further that actresses are like women generally, noting that some “nah ashawo while some believe in hard work and running different hustles. Some are contractors who get major deals running into millions of naira. I think people should stop generalising and selling all actresses short.

“Some of us believe in dating one man and staying with him for more than five years whether he has money or not. We work hard because we don’t want to shame our family’s name,” she added.

