‘Not a hope in hell’: Irish politicians reject Conor McGregor’s presidential bid

Conor McGregor’s attempt to run for the Irish presidency has been met with outright rejection from politicians, with not a single Oireachtas member expressing support for his nomination.

The former MMA fighter, who is appealing a civil case in which a jury found that he raped a woman, needs significant backing before he can officially enter the race.

He used a St Patrick’s Day meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office to push his presidential ambitions, formally announcing his candidacy days later on social media. McGregor intends to campaign on an anti-immigration platform, but securing a place on the ballot remains a major challenge.

To run, candidates must obtain the support of at least 20 Oireachtas members or win backing from four local authorities. The Oireachtas consists of 234 members: 174 TDs from the Dáil and 60 senators.

Sky News contacted all of them, receiving responses from 104 TDs and 30 senators. Every one of the 134 politicians stated they would not support McGregor’s bid, with none selecting the “maybe” option.

A senator dismissed him outright: “I consider him to be a tacky, moronic vulgarian. I would never consider him even remotely a suitable person for a nomination.”

A TD criticized his character: “He’s a misogynist and a thug. On behalf of the women of Ireland, he can f*** off.”

Another senator labeled him “a populist buffoon,” stating, “McGregor has become the cheerleader for misogyny in Ireland.”

Fine Gael senator Garret Ahearn was equally blunt: “I genuinely would struggle to think of anyone worse to hold that position.”

Labour TD Duncan Smith shared a similar view: “I could not think of anyone more unfit for public office.”

Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne pointed to McGregor’s lack of qualifications: “There is no evidence Mr McGregor has the necessary skillset for the role.”

Another Fianna Fáil TD, Cathal Crowe, referenced McGregor’s recent actions in Washington: “There isn’t a snowball’s chance… he made a show of himself in Washington DC last week, and with no elected mandate, he certainly does not ‘speak for Irish people’ when he travels overseas.”

Fine Gael TD Maeve O’Connell criticized his rhetoric: “Conor McGregor’s divisive behaviour and rhetoric would be completely unsuitable for such a role.”

Fianna Fáil TD Erin McGreehan reflected on the example he sets: “As a mother of four young boys, I have far more ambition for them than to have someone like that in a position of respectability.”

If McGregor chooses to seek a nomination through local councils instead, he may encounter similar difficulties.

Gary Murphy, a professor of politics at Dublin City University, explained that political parties dominate these councils, making it “extremely difficult” for McGregor to gain support.

“Now there is a big independent vote in Ireland, and maybe McGregor is targeting that, but the problem with that independent vote here in Ireland is that it’s very left wing and he’s not,” Murphy added.

McGregor is currently appealing a civil case in which a Dublin jury found that he raped a woman, Nikita Hand, in 2018 and ordered him to pay damages.

He also faces a separate civil case in Florida, where a woman alleges he sexually assaulted her at a Miami basketball game in 2023. His legal team denies the accusation, calling it “false.”

(Sky News)