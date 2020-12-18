NOSDRA warns residents as crude spill threatens Akwa Ibom oil communities

The National Oil Spill Detection & Response Agency (NOSDRA) has confirmed the detection of crude spills from the ExxonMobil facility on the shorelines of Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a NOSDRA official in the Uyo, Akwa Ibom State office, disclosed this to newsmen who were on a fact-finding mission on Friday.

He acknowledged that the Zonal Head of NOSDRA in Uyo was not available to speak to the media on the matter, but agreed that NOSDRA visited the scene of the oil spills in November, which confirmed that there was an oil spillage at Atia and the other oil communities in Ibeno.

He said that the report of the spillage had been forwarded to their head office in Abuja.

“There was an oil spill in Atia and other villages in Ibeno Local Government Area sometime ending of last month.

“We visited the scene of the spillage after complaints from the communities, we have forwarded the report to our head office in Abuja,” he explained.

Meanwhile, angry youths drawn from the affected communities have called on the American oil giant, ExxonMobil to commence immediate cleanup of the spillage, alleged to have emanated from their ruptured pipeline.

The youths who took to the street of the local government in a peaceful protest, lamented the natural distortions and destruction of the waterways, occasioned by the negligible actions of the oil giant in routine pipeline maintenance.

Speaking with Journalists at the weekend, Comrade David Etteh, one of the youth leaders in the affected communities, stated that the oil spillage occurred on November 20, 2020

“The oil spillage occurred in November from the offshore facility of ExxonMobil, located at Mkpanak community in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom,” Etteh said.

Etteh said that five communities including Atia, Ntafre, Ntak Ifaha, Esitikeme, Awah, were affected by the incident.

“It is very sad that the people of Atia, Ntafre, Ntak-Ifaha, Esit-ikeme, Awah communities are now suffering from the effect of the spillage, as aquatic lives have been destroyed and waterways polluted”, he stressed.

He acknowledged that the spillage has disrupted fishing activities, polluted the waters and has further destroyed aquatic lives in the area.

According to him, the affected villages had written a communique to that effect and had forwarded same to the oil giant, demanding an immediate cleanup and compensation to the communities.

The youths numbering over a hundred had placards with various inscriptions.

“Oil spillage, Mobil, you are destroying our aquatic lives”, “Oil spillage in Ibeno, cleanup now”, “Immediate clean up we need now, “Massive oil spillage in Ibeno”, “Oil spill, ExxonMobil start to clean up now, “We are watching NIGEL,”.

Efforts to get a response from ExxonMobil proved abortive as the Government Relations Adviser in – charge of Public and Government Affairs, Mr Ozemoya Okordion, could not honour calls to his phone.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…NOSDRA warns residents NOSDRA warns residents

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..NOSDRA warns residents NOSDRA warns residents

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE