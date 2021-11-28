Nosakhare shines in new deal with JBW wristwatches

There seems to be nothing strong enough to slow down the continuous rise of popular fashionista and US-based stylist, Ologbosere Nosakhare, otherwise known as Nosakhare Styles as his modelling career continues to attract top brands across the globe.

His latest addition to the rich list of international endorsement deals is coming with JBW wristwatches, who he currently models for. The young fashion enthusiast has become a force to reckon with in the fashion and modelling industry.

Nosakhare who was clad in black suits wore a diamond-encrusted JBW wristwatch, saying he is living his dream and urged young generation to keep thriving to get better at whatever they do.

Speaking about his new deal with JBW, the famous stylist said he has been working hard and positioning himself for big moments like this, insisting that no one gets to the top without making efforts to position himself for big moments.

He described himself as a fashionista that could not be ignored easily by any brand as his fashion sense and approach to styles put a strong impression on brands who are always trying to work with him.

