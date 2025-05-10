Northwest governors meet to tackle insecurity, others

Governors from the Northwest zone of Nigeria met in Kaduna on Friday night to discuss pressing issues affecting the region, including insecurity, unemployment, and excessive drug use.

The meeting, held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, aimed to foster collaboration and develop strategies to address these challenges.

Chairman of the Northwest Governors’ Forum and Governor of Katsina State, Dr Umar Dikko Radda, disclosed that the seven Northern States have agreed to work together to tackle the issues raised. “We just concluded our meeting and the deliberation was very fruitful,” he said. “We had a long discussion on issues bothering challenges affecting our region and we have had presentations from Northwest Development Commission, as well as the Federal Medical University Funtua for the region.”

The governors discussed ways to prevent excessive drug use and explored potential collaborations with development partners. Dr. Radda emphasized the importance of working together to bring about necessary development in the region. “We have all agreed to work together on these issues raised, in order to bring the necessary development that is needed in the region,” he said.

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, noted that the issues of poverty, unemployment, and drug addiction are at the forefront and require immediate attention. “We are working together to tackle issues affecting the region, and we are in close collaboration with development partners in order to find lasting solutions to the issues affecting the zone,” he said.

The governors’ meeting underscores their commitment to addressing the region’s challenges and promoting development. By working together, they aim to create a more secure and prosperous future for the people of Northwest Nigeria.

