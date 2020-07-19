Northerners in Edo declares support for Ize-Iyamu as Igbo women endorse Obaseki

The governorship ambition of the Edo State All Progressives Congressional(APC) candidate got a boost weekend in Benin as a group, Northern Professionals residents in the state rallied support for him even as leaders of Ibo Women Community who recently defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have vowed to the work for the next success of incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki in the morning September 19 election ahead of the September 19 election.

The Ibo women who were led by Mrs. Blessing Ahoruonye were received in Benin by the PDP State Women leader, Mrs. Lindsay Sorea.

In a statement by the chairman of the northern group, Alhaji Abdallah Tureta, he said that they have resolved to throw their weight behind Ize-Iyamu and ensure his victory at the polls.

Tureta commended the APC for appointing Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as the chairman of APC campaign Council for the Edo election.

He said: “Our resolve to back the APC candidate in Edo State gubernatorial election is in solidarity with Governor Ganduje appointment as the chairman of the campaign council.

ALSO READ: First Bank rewards Verve card users with free fuel

“We came to understand that the wisdom behind Ganduje’s appointment as the Chairman of the Campaign Council is to make sure that no opportunity is left unattended to win the election.

“We resolve to do this after our conviction that his leadership of the campaign council is an indication that APC is willing and ready to win the election.

Tureta recalled how President Muhammadu Buhari sometime last year, commended Governor Ganduje for being rated as the best performing governor for three consecutive months by the Progressive Governors Forum.

“We are sure that with our support and that of a large chunk of Edo population, Ganduje is shouldering a sellable gubernatorial material.

Mrs. Ahoruonye said they were joining the PDP so that they can offer maximum support to the PDP candidate, Governor Obaseki in appreciation of the excellent work he is doing.

She commended the elimination of double and over-taxation by thugs in the previous APC government which has stopped since the start of the new administration.

According to her: “We the Ibo community in Edo state have realized our past mistakes and we are fully ready to correct it this time by voting PDP.”

Tribune