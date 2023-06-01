Northern Youth Association of Nigeria has congratulated the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, over his emergence as the new Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

The Forum is an umbrella body of Governors elected on the platform of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group in a press statement issued by its President, Comrade Godiya T. Adams Bogoro and made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Thursday, expressed confidence that the mandate given to Hope Uzodimma will help bring more unity, sustainable growth and development in the country.

He stated that the election of Hope Uzodimma as the PGF Chairman is the best thing to have happened considering his good track record and rich political loyalty and contributions to the success of the Ruling All Progressive Congress at all levels.

Comrade Godiya assured that Hope Uzodimma will help the party’s leadership in implementing its policies and programmes, and support President Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu in achieving his renewed hope for the Nigerian People.

The group also stated that Uzodinma is a visionary leader, transformational agent, patriotic unifying factor, shrewd administrator, a problem solver who will contribute to the development of the party and the country as a whole.

Godiya Bogoro also described Hope as a versatile politician, champion of peaceful co-existence, humane, just and a reputable leader.

According to him, “We know Hope Uzodinma will justify the confidence reposed in him by his colleagues and the party. We assured you that the good legacies of the Forum will be sustained and Achieve more under his watch.”

