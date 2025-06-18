Northern youths demand evidence over allegations against Akpabio

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called for transparency, factual evidence, and responsible public engagement over serious allegations involving Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The Council urged key figures to present proof to support their claims in the interest of justice and national integrity.

At a press conference held at Arewa House in Kaduna, the NYCN expressed deep concern over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Senator Akpabio by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, as well as reports linking him and former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to an alleged assassination plot targeting Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Speaking on behalf of the Council, its National President, Isah Abubakar, stated that while the youth body supports the pursuit of justice and the protection of victims, such grave allegations must be accompanied by “concrete evidence” to ensure that justice is not derailed by speculation or politically motivated claims.

“We respectfully call on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to provide verifiable evidence to support her claims. In a democracy, public figures must be held to account, but this must be based on truth and fairness, not emotion or conjecture,” Abubakar said.

The Council also referenced the murder case of Miss Iniubong Umoren, which resurfaced in public discourse following recent insinuations. While acknowledging that the family of the late Umoren had cleared the air on certain matters, the youth group emphasised that Senator Akpabio’s alleged involvement—despite a lack of formal charges—warrants careful legal scrutiny to prevent misinformation from influencing public sentiment.

“As Northern youth, we demand accountability from all parties involved. These are not just political disagreements; they are serious allegations with national implications. Truth and evidence must guide our actions,” Abubakar declared.

The press conference concluded with a renewed call for all political leaders to uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct and for Nigerians to resist drawing premature conclusions without credible proof.

The Council pledged to continue monitoring the situation and to speak out against all forms of injustice, regardless of political affiliation.

