The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has been commended by the Northern Youths Association of Nigeria (NYAN) for leading an effective war against insecurity and other criminals in the country.

The Association thereby passed a vote of confidence in the CDS in recognition of his impactful leadership style in the country’s defence mechanism.

The President of the Youths Association, Ambassador Godiya T. Adams Bogoro, disclosed this in Bauchi on Sunday at the end of the Annual Review Meeting of the Northern Youth Association of Nigeria (NYAN) held on Saturday in Abuja, which witnessed a unanimous endorsement from the members.

According to him, the appraisal was a response to a call to appraise the effort of the Nigerian military in fighting insecurity and promoting a peaceful and stable nation.

He said, “Today, after a holistic appraisal of the effort of the Nigerian Military in their efforts to free the country from the activities of the insurgents and bandits terrorising Nigerians, we found the Nigerian Military worthy of commendation and therefore applauded them and unanimously passed a “Vote of Confidence on the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, for his tact, commitment, and professionalism in the discharge of his duty over the Armed Forces.

According to him, “It was observed that since his assumption, General Musa has brought his wealth of experience on the battlefield to bear.

Members noted that his leadership has maintained a good relationship with stakeholders in the Armed Forces, especially in formulating and executing policies and programmes towards the highest attainment of national security and operational competence of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.”

It was also observed that since he assumed his office as CDS, the Nigerian military has recorded significant achievements in the fight against various security threats facing the country. Some of these achievements include reducing the impact of the insurgence, bandits, and IPOB.

“We applaud his strategic approach and collaboration with other security agencies; it was observed that the synergic approach has yielded more results in the effort to return peace and security to the affected areas. It was also observed that the new military engagement tactics respect human rights,” he added.

The Association also observed that the Chief of Defence Staff’s leadership has witnessed more deployment of troops and equipment to affected areas and intensified intelligence gathering and collaboration with civilians.

It was unanimously agreed that the enthusiasm, commitment, and vigour expressed by the Chief of Defence Staff towards protecting lives and government oil installations are evident in the decline of incidences of terrorism and oil theft.

According to him, “These achievements are outstanding; hence, the Chief of Defence Staff is worthy of commendation; we appreciate his courage and commitment to restoring peace and order in Nigeria.

He has indeed positioned the Nigerian military in the most appropriate position to express its mandate.”

“We make bold to state that the CDS has been able to justify the confidence reposed in him by Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

After a critical evaluation and analysis of his effort in efficiently deploying the Nigerian military against the insurgents, bandits, and the IPOB, we hereby pass a vote of confidence on the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, he added.

