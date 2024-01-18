President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been applauded for the quality leadership he has so far given to Nigeria and the positive successes recorded in less than one year of the administration.

The commendation was given by the Northern Youth Association of Nigeria (NYAN) during a stakeholders meeting held in Abuja recently.

The NYAN also during the meeting, considered the issues concerning a possible National appointment for chief (Mrs) Udu Sikirat Adunni.

According to Comrade Godiya T. Adams Bogoro, President Youth Association OF Nigeria (NYAN), “We are proud of the courage taken to remove the fuel subsidy and the resultant impact; curbing corruption in the petroleum sector of the economy.

“We also appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the palliative programme that is geared towards ameliorating the sufferings of the Nigerian people due to the removal of petroleum subsidy. The Christmas & New Year celebration transport Subsidy was a gift that Nigerians will not forget in a hurry.

“We also appreciate the efforts towards protecting Nigeria, the student loan scheme and a new expected increment in the salary of workers are welcome developments and we are grateful to you Mr. President.

“It is on record that Nigeria has just witnessed the highest Youth and women inclusion in government since the inception of democracy and this is courtesy of his honest disposition to fulfilling promises that are geared toward achieving inclusive governance.

“We applaud the appointments made by Mr. President which are very representative and competently driven; also celebrate the achievements of his Ministers that are noticeable in the ongoing developmental project across the country.”

“We welcome you all to this press briefing motivated by the need to consider qualified and experienced individuals in leadership and administrative positions in Government. It has become pertinent to engage persons with an unwavering commitment, loyalty, and astuteness required to deliver on the mandate of the government.

“While we await a likely vacancy in a Ministerial position, we considered it pertinent to search for a replacement. In pursuant to our noble effort to advocate for good and accountable governance, we engaged most stakeholders in APC and the public space to make the endorsement and nomination very inclusive.

“Today, the endorsement and nomination of Chief (Mrs) Udu Sikirat Adunni is predicated on an array of undeniable achievements and individual attributes.

“It is expedient to acknowledge that a government achieves its desired goal and promises made during the campaign through capable and reliable individuals. The endorsement and nomination of an achiever, outstanding, and trustworthy entrepreneur in the standing of Chief (Mrs ) Udu Sikirat Adunni for a national appointment is germane to our collective responsibility to contribute to nation-building.

“Permit me to use this opportunity to congratulate Chief (Mrs ) Udu Sikirat Adunni, an ideal woman full of glamour and the charisma to get things done effectively and efficiently. Let it be known that her emergence, endorsement, and nomination for a national appointment are feats that were achieved through a herculean search. We celebrate you, Madam.

“Chief (Mrs ) Udu Sikirat Adunni is a graduate of some prestigious universities in the USA (Central Michigan University & Eastern Michigan University Michigan) and also a member of some professional organizations. Her involvement in advocacy has availed her opportunities to serve on the Board of many organizations. She is the chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN).”

He also said that she is a philanthropist, mobiliser and capacity builder as well as an employer of labour who started her business with little to nothing, establishing ACOUNS Diagnostic and Lab Assist Nigeria Ltd as the MD/CEO Her philanthropic spirit has seen her engage in some social and humanitarian services like rehabilitation and equipping of a Health Centre, and building a skill acquisition centre in Isingwa, Abia State.

He added that she is an award-winning and Philanthropic Business Leader with over 30 years of Global Experience and Exposure spanning the Oil and Gas (NNPC), Management Consulting, Supply Chain and Medical Services Industries with a flair for Humanitarian Endeavors. With numerous competencies in management and social service providers, she was able to build bridges and provide for the needy.

“She is a shining star with impeccable character and outstanding influence. Being a beneficiary of the student loan scheme in America, she welcomed and applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the student loan scheme newly introduced in Nigeria.

“Courtesy of her love for humanity, she used her resources for the less privileged through scholarship and the provision of clothing materials.

“We applaud Chief (Mrs ) Udu Sikirat Adunni’s commitment and contribution to the APC at both the state and national levels. Her courage, patriotism, and dexterity have attracted many All Progressive Congress (APC) members and supporters in the country.

“At the stakeholders meeting, it was observed that the support for Chief (Mrs ) Udu Sikirat Adunni for a national appointment is not only predicated on her unwavering disposition to development and economic growth but also on her capacity to mobilize young people to support the progressive ideology of Government. It was observed that responsibility should be given to persons with the maturity, experience, and trustworthiness to manage financial resources.

“Notwithstanding her experience, competence, and tact, her values and moral disposition character have distinguished her. We also agreed that Nigeria needs good leaders who possess credibility, have a bias for action, exhibit humility, stay authentic, and present themselves as being consistent with high moral values as represented by Udu Sikirat Adunni.

“We unanimously agreed that what Nigerians need now is a person with strong willpower and courage, a person without a portfolio of corruption cases. We recognize that Udu Sikirat Adunni’s knowledge, teamwork, and political sagacity have placed her higher among her equals. She possesses all the requisite credentials expected of a minister or an Executive Director of an Agency.

“Finally, we announce Chief (Mrs) Udu Sikirat Adunni to Nigeria as a perfect personality full of vigour to head any Ministry or Agency. She is a rare jewel, hence our desire and quest for leadership as northern youth leaders is justifiable. She is credible and capable of delivering on the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of Mr. President; we hereby unanimously call on Mr. President to consider her for a National appointment.”

