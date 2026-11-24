The Board of Directors of the New Nigerian Development Company (NNDC), jointly owned by the 19 Northern states, has been dissolved, with a new board expected to be constituted to reposition the company.

The decision was taken by the Secretaries to the Governments of the 19 Northern states, representing their respective governments as shareholders’ representatives, at a Special General Meeting held in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The removal will take effect upon the valid adoption of the respective ordinary resolutions at a duly convened General Meeting and compliance with applicable statutory requirements.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, said the shareholders had resolved to undertake a comprehensive reorganisation and repositioning of NNDC.

According to him, the reorganisation is aimed at strengthening the company’s “institutional capacity, improving its corporate governance, enhancing operational efficiency and repositioning it as a viable investment and development institution serving the collective economic interests of the nineteen Northern States.”

Njodi said a new Board of Directors would be constituted to provide strategic leadership, effective supervision, policy direction and corporate oversight for the company.

“The composition, nomination and appointment of the new Board shall reflect the ownership interests of the participating States, the provisions of the Company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association, and the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

“The shareholders shall subsequently approve the nominations and appointments of the new Directors in accordance with the Company’s constitutional documents and applicable law,” he said.

According to him, the incoming Board of Directors, upon its lawful constitution, has been directed to undertake a comprehensive review of the company’s existing management structure, personnel, administrative arrangements, operational framework and performance.

He said the new board would take appropriate measures to reorganise and strengthen the company’s management to improve accountability, professionalism and corporate performance, in line with its statutory and fiduciary responsibilities, the company’s Articles of Association and applicable employment laws.

Njodi disclosed that the incoming board would also conduct a comprehensive corporate governance, financial, administrative and operational audit of NNDC, covering a period to be determined by the board.

“The audit shall specifically examine the financial position, assets and liabilities of the company; existing investments, subsidiaries, joint ventures and commercial interests.

“The performance and profitability of the company’s investments; compliance with statutory, regulatory and corporate governance obligations; and existing contractual commitments and outstanding obligations shall be examined.

“The effectiveness of the previous Board and management structure and any other matter considered necessary for the protection and advancement of the interests of the shareholders will also be reviewed,” he added.

According to the Gombe State Government secretary, “the findings and recommendations of the audit shall be presented to the shareholders at a subsequent General Meeting.”

Njodi further said the outgoing board and management would be required, upon the lawful assumption of office by their respective successors, to ensure an orderly handover of the company’s affairs, records, books of account, statutory documents, financial records, assets, properties, contracts and other relevant institutional materials.

“The incoming Board shall ensure that all assets and interests of the Company are adequately protected and that no unauthorised disposal, transfer, encumbrance or alienation of the Company’s assets occurs during the transition,” he added.

Njodi said the shareholders had earlier “reviewed the current state of affairs of the company, including its corporate governance structure, operational performance, management arrangements and the effectiveness of the existing Board of Directors.”

“The shareholders consider it necessary, in the overriding interest of the company, its shareholders and the economic development aspirations of Northern Nigeria, to undertake a comprehensive reorganisation and repositioning of the company,” he added.

The Gombe State Government secretary said the shareholders recognised their statutory powers under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, particularly Section 288, which provides for the removal of directors by ordinary resolution, subject to compliance with the applicable statutory procedures and the company’s Articles of Association.

He said the shareholders were committed to restoring confidence, accountability, transparency, professionalism and effective corporate governance in the administration of the company.