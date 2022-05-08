Northern PDP leaders ‘ll support whoever emerges as party’s presidential candidate ― Bala Mohammed

The Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Bala Mohammed on Sunday declared that the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the North are ready to support whoever emerges as a candidate for the party in 2023.

He said calling for a power shift to the South should not be seen as monopolistic, adding that the party has been practising power shift over the years.

Mohammed who stated this while convincing Oyo State PDP delegates to support him in the forthcoming primary election of the party in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Sunday, said he remains the most credible candidate among the aspirants.

According to him, the north is feeling that it is their turn to maintain the power and repudiation since Yaradua died having spent only two years in power.

He said: “I have discussed so many issues, especially on zoning, party supremacy, need for love, harmony and the problem of APC which should be avoided. The need to close ranks and ensure that PDP is back to power. This is because we have the experience and knowledge to fix Nigeria.

“My gospel is that we should come together irrespective of who emerges. But I have presented myself as one of the most credible candidates for the election. I have asked them to choose me and if they don’t choose me, certainly I am ready to support whoever emerges.





“The power shift is not going to be monopolistic zoning because zoning has been done many times in PDP and I told the delegates with humility. Out of the sixteen years PDP spent in power, fourteen years were exercised by south-westerners and we have supported them as patriots.

“That does not mean that we are shutting anybody from the south. If we get a southern candidate, we are ready to support him and if we get a northern candidate, he should be supported.”

